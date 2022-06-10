ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 DL commit Roderick Pierce

By Matt Belz
 3 days ago

Defensive line commit Roderick "Trey" Pierce is one of three committed players taking an official visit to Madison this weekend.

Over the weekend of June 10, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will host nine official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class. The list of visitors includes three committed prospects and six uncommitted targets who hold the Badgers in high regard.

Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player in an attempt to preview their upcoming trip to Madison.

Previously covered visitors :

Up next in our official visit previews we focus on the defensive line, and 2023 commit Roderick Pierce.

Name : Roderick Pierce

Nickname : Trey

Height : 6-foot-3

Weight : 285 pounds

High School : Brother Rice High School (Chicago)

Hometown : Oak Lawn, Illinois

Projected Position : Defensive end

247 Sports Rank : three-stars; No. 113 DL in 2023; No. 23 player in Illinois

Rivals Rank : three-stars; No. 15 in Illinois

Other scholarship offers : Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, Syracuse, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan

Previous visits to Wisconsin : This weekend's official visit to Madison will be a return trip for Pierce, who has been on campus before. His most recent visit came back in March for a junior day.

Primary recruiters : Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej has been the point person in Pierce's recruitment, and will be his position coach in the future.

Three things to know :

  • Roderick Pierce earned an offer from Wisconsin back on March 8, and he was the fourth commitment for the Badgers in the 2023 class. Pierce made his commitment on May 19 .
  • Pierce is versatile enough to play defensive end or nose tackle in Wisconsin's 3-4 system.
  • Three of Wisconsin's six commitments in the 2023 class are from Illinois, including Pierce. He also knows uncommitted nose tackle Jamel Howard well, and the two will be on campus this weekend together.

Junior film :

