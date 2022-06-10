Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (6/10/22)

Happy Friday.

This week on a STACKED Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from American Aquarium, Whiskey Myers, Riley Green, Hank Williams Jr., Randall King, Carrie Underwood, Ray Fulcher, Arlo McKinley and Logan Halstead, Kameron Marlowe, Jon Langston, Callista Clark, Bailey Zimmerman, Braxton Keith, Jillian Jacqueline and Charlie Worsham, and plenty more.

Turn it up, tell your friends, and as always, make sure to subscribe to the official Whiskey Riff Channel for more great country music playlists.