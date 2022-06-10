ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (6/10/22)

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxdQa_0g6pnORC00

Happy Friday.

This week on a STACKED Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from American Aquarium, Whiskey Myers, Riley Green, Hank Williams Jr., Randall King, Carrie Underwood, Ray Fulcher, Arlo McKinley and Logan Halstead, Kameron Marlowe, Jon Langston, Callista Clark, Bailey Zimmerman, Braxton Keith, Jillian Jacqueline and Charlie Worsham, and plenty more.

Turn it up, tell your friends, and as always, make sure to subscribe to the official Whiskey Riff Channel for more great country music playlists.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Was Reportedly Not A Big Fan Of Garth Brooks: “He’s The Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”

Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Releases Boot Stompin’ Cover Of R.L. Burnside’s “Fireman Ring The Bell,” From Upcoming Album ‘Rich White Honky Blues’

Hank Williams Jr. went all the way there with this new track, and I’m here for it. As he gears up to release his next album, Rich White Honky Blues, he’s already given us a taste of what’s to come with a few songs, including “Georgia Women,” “.44 Special Blues,” and “Jesus, Won’t You Come By Here.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Jon Langston
Person
Charlie Worsham
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most “Outlaw” Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was That He “Came To Town And Double-Parked On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, most of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Meet Drake Milligan, America's Got Talent singer who played Elvis on TV

Country singer Drake Milligan stole the hearts of fans during his America’s Got Talent audition on Tuesday, June 7. The show returned to television on May 31 this year with a spectacular two-hour premiere episode of season 17. The new season sees Terry Crews as the host, while Simon...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playlists#American Aquarium#Whiskey Riff Channel
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Says Heartbreaking Track “Carousel” Is A “Once In A Lifetime” Song, Compares It To Her Massive Hit “The House That Built Me”

Miranda Lambert’s penned one of the best songs of her career in “Carousel” on her new record, Palomino. A co-write with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, it finds two circus performers, Elaina and Harlan Giovanni, missing each other more often than they should, both frequently wondering “what if,” even though they know it was never meant to be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Cheyenne” By Pistol Annies

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “Cheyenne” by Pistol Annies. From their 2018 third studio album Interstate Gospel, the song is a solo write by front lady Miranda Lambert. And what I love so much about it is I think that every women can relate deeply to both women in this song.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Parker McCollum On Zach Bryan’s Insane Career Trajectory: “He Has A Very, Very Long Future And Is Very Good For Country Music”

Parker McCollum returned to the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast this week, and of course, we had to ask him about superstar Zach Bryan. Zach released his debut studio album, American Heartbreak, just a few weeks ago, where it debuted at #5 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart and #1 on their Top Country Albums chart. Pretty damn impressive, to say the very least, for a guy who barely does any press and has zero radio play whatsoever.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Fifteen Country Artists That Should Be More Well Known Than They Are

There is so much good music out there just waiting to be discovered. Unfortunately, it’s absolutely impossible to keep up with every artist and band out there making music. That’s one of the reasons I love Spotify, though. You can go down a rabbit hole by looking at related artists and playlists Spotify, other bands, or your friends have made, and come out with plenty of great music that’s new to you. With that being said, here are 15 artists […] The post Fifteen Country Artists That Should Be More Well Known Than They Are first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kelsea Ballerini rocks incredible metallic bodysuit for CMA Fest

Kelsea Ballerini wowed fans on Friday as she took to the stage during CMA Fest in a gorgeous metallic bodysuit. The country star wore the sleeveless, high-neck bosyduit that was made up of black ace with silver floral appliques, and paired it with a pink sparkling guitar for her performance at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

“The Kind Of Love We Make” Headed To Country Radio As Lead Single From Luke Combs’ Forthcoming Album, ‘Growin’ Up’

I love this one. Luke Combs is officially sending “The Kind Of Love We Make” to country radio as the lead single from his forthcoming third studio album, Growin’ Up. Co-written by Luke along with The Brothers Hunt, Jamie Davis and Dustin Nunley, it’s just a sweet, sappy song about doing the deed, if you couldn’t tell by the title… He first teased an acoustic version of it last October, and is dropping the full studio version next Friday, June 17th, […] The post “The Kind Of Love We Make” Headed To Country Radio As Lead Single From Luke Combs’ Forthcoming Album, ‘Growin’ Up’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

150K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy