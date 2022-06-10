Baltimore County Police Looking For ‘Critically Missing’ Woman & 1-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have located the family of a child found wandering alone Monday in Baltimore.
Earlier Monday, Baltimore Police asked for help finding the boy’s loved ones after he was found alone in the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police called off the request for help, saying the child’s family had been located.
A man who called 9-1-1 to say he shot his fiancé in Baltimore has been arrested, authorities say. The 43-year-old suspect contacted authorities after committing the crime that left his 36-year-old fiancee dead on the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m., Sunday, June 12, Baltimore Police say.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Baltimore County police union.
“Tonight we pray for the Deputy, along with his/her family and colleagues,” the union said in a social media post.
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman not seen since Saturday. 24-year-old Liel Ale’a Hilliard was last seen at 602 Goldsborough Street, apartment C, around 1:30 in the afternoon. Hilliard is described as 5’06” tall, and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, braided hair. Hilliard was last seen wearing a gray zippered sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and gray and blue Sanuks brand shoes. She was also seen wearing a dark blue mask with pink accents.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting after a man contacted authorities to report that he had shot his fiancé on Sunday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in Southeast Baltimore were sent to investigate the shooting at 9:33 p.m. They found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue, according to authorities.
Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the site of the shooting.
Police took the man into custody.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead and two others are injured after an early Monday morning shooting in Prince George’s County, authorities said. Officers responded to the 1700 block Forest Park Drive in District Heights around 1:30 a.m. Once they arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said a third victim was located in the 8800 block of Walker Mill Road.
A mob of teenagers are on the loose after attacking and stealing the belongings of a juvenile in Pasadena, authorities say. A group of around 12 juveniles harassed and jumped the victim on the the 8400 block of Fort Smallwood Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, June 11, according Anne Arundel Police.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Braniya Walker was last seen in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive around 9:50 a.m., police said.
She is roughly 5-feet and 2-inches tall. She weighs about 120-pounds, according to authorities.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Walker should contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
Anonymous tipsters should contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a “suspicious death” after someone found a body floating in the water south of the Horseshoe Casino, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said.
Once there, they found a body floating in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, according to authorities.
The Baltimore City Fire Department helped remove the body from the water, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, police said.
This is the second body first responders have recovered from Baltimore’s harbor and streams.
Earlier on Sunday, first responders pulled a body out of a stream near the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane.
Firefighters assisted with that recovery operation too. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream, according to the local firefighter’s union.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officers and medics were called to a home in the 1500 block of McHenry Street to investigate a drug overdose late Saturday night.
When officers arrived they located a 4-year-old child and a 6-year-old child suffering the effects of a drug overdose.
The children were transported to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time.
Child Abuse detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
A 6-month-old baby was beaten to death last March in Baltimore, authorities announced Monday, June 12. Police responding to reports of an unresponsive baby on the 1800 block of West Lombard Street found 6-month-old Legacy Bell unresponsive around 11:40 a.m. March 1, city police said. Medics responded to the location...
WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Demari Tavon Pugh, 16, is 5’3” tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday in the White Marsh area. Anyone with information on Demari’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-887-5000.
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Dover man. 38-year-old Benjamin Gaughan was reported missing Sunday evening, after making statements that were concerning for his health and safety. Gaughan is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, and weighing 190 pounds. He has...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Monday identified the three state troopers who apprehended Joe Louis Esquivel, the 23-year-old West Virginia man accused of shooting four co-workers, killing three of them, at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg last week.
Esquivel allegedly left the facility after working a full shift and retrieved a semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle before entering a break room and opening fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said last week.
Det. Sgt. Phillip Martin is the trooper who was shot and wounded trying to stop Esquivel after he left the plant on June 9, police said Monday.
UPDATE: (PITTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a man wanted in the murder of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday evening. The suspect, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm […]
Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.”
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point the...
