Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Public Schools Launching Free Meal Program On June 21

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkWDW_0g6pnFUf00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will begin serving free breakfast and lunch to all young people age 18 and younger later this month, the school system said.

Starting June 21, meals will be served Monday through Friday at 31 campuses across the county through the school system’s Summer Food Service Program. Distribution will cease on Monday, July 4, and Tuesday, July 19. All meals must be consumed on site.

Meals will be provided at the following sites and times:

  • Arbutus Middle, 5525 Shelbourne Road, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Baltimore Highlands Elementary, 4200 Annapolis Road, Halethorpe, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Berkshire Elementary, 7431 Poplar Ave., Baltimore, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Carney Elementary, 3131 East Joppa Road, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Colgate Elementary, 7735 Gough St., Baltimore, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Dundalk High, 1901 Delvale Ave., at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Dundalk Middle, 7400 Dunmanway 21222, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Featherbed Lane Elementary, 6700 Richardson Road, Baltimore, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Glyndon Elementary, 445 Glyndon Drive, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Halstead Academy, 1111 Halstead Road, Parkville, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Hawthorne Elementary, 125 Kingston Rd. 21220, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Hebbville Elementary, 3335 Washington Ave., Windsor Mill, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Hernwood Elementary, 9919 Marriottsville Road, Randallstown, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Kenwood High, 501 Stemmers Run Road, Baltimore, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Lansdowne Middle, 2400 Lansdowne Road, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Logan Elementary, 7601 Dunmanway, Dundalk, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Mars Estates Elementary, 1500 East Homberg Ave., Baltimore, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Middle River Middle, 800 Middle River Road, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Milbrook Elementary, 4300 Crest Heights Road, Baltimore, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • New Town High, 4931 New Town Blvd., Owings Mills, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Owings Mills Elementary, 10824 Reisterstown Road, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Padonia Elementary, 9834 Greenside Drive, Cockeysville, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Parkville Middle, 8711 Avondale Road, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Patapsco High, 8100 Wise Ave., Dundalk, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Perry Hall Middle, 4300 Ebenezer Road, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Riverview Elementary, 3298 Kessler Road, Halethorpe, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Sandy Plains Elementary, 8330 Kavanagh Road, Baltimore, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Sparrows Point High, 7400 North Point Road, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Sussex Elementary, 515 South Woodward Drive, Essex, at 9-9:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
  • Winfield Elementary, 8300 Carlson Lane, Windsor Mill, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Woodlawn Middle, 3033 St. Lukes Lane, at 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.

