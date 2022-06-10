Baltimore County Public Schools Launching Free Meal Program On June 21

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will begin serving free breakfast and lunch to all young people age 18 and younger later this month, the school system said.

Starting June 21, meals will be served Monday through Friday at 31 campuses across the county through the school system’s Summer Food Service Program. Distribution will cease on Monday, July 4, and Tuesday, July 19. All meals must be consumed on site.

Meals will be provided at the following sites and times: