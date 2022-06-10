ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

5th Circuit stays redistricting ruling, throwing wrench into special session

By Greg LaRose
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfEDC_0g6pmyoD00

The Louisiana Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee meets Feb. 2, 2022, to consider a proposal to redistrict the state Senate during a special session devoted to redrawing political boundaries for the Legislature, Congress and other elected seats. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)

A federal appellate panel has issued a temporary stay for a lower court ruling that called for the Louisiana Legislature to redraw the congressional districts it approved earlier this year. Gov. John Bel Edwards has called lawmakers into special session next week to meet the U.S. district court judge’s deadline for new maps, but the Republican leaders of the Louisiana Legislature want him to rescind his call.

Three judges from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal in New Orleans issued the stay Thursday night on Monday’s decision from Judge Shelly Dick. She had given lawmakers until June 20 to come up with new districts after she determined the original versions did not comply with the federal Voting Rights Act because they don’t fairly represent Louisiana’s Black population.

Only one of Louisiana’s six congressional districts, the New Orleans-based 2nd District, has a Black representative. According to the 2020 Census, Black residents make up 31% of the state’s population. Republicans in the Legislature have maintained that creating an additional Black district would dilute the voting strength of minority voters and make it that much less likely a Black person could get elected.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund brought the lawsuit against the maps on behalf of a group of Black voters from Louisiana. Defendants in the case are state lawmakers and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the state’s top elections official.

The5th Circuit will next consider whether the temporary stay will become permanent. It calls for both parties in the case to provide their responses by 4 p.m. Friday.

In the meantime, Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder have publicly called on Edwards to cancel the five-day special redistricting session he had scheduled to begin June 15. In an emailed statement Friday morning, the chamber leaders said the governor’s call was “unnecessary and premature.”

Need to get in touch?

Have a news tip?

“Until the courts have made a final determination on the congressional maps as they were passed by a super majority of the Legislature, we are asking the Governor to rescind his special session call. Before the judicial redistricting process is complete, any special session would be premature and a waste of taxpayer money,” their statement reads.

The Louisiana Constitution doesn’t spell out if or how a governor can rescind the call for a special session. Edwards issued his call Monday, complying with the seven-day notice the state charter requires for lawmakers.

Judge Dick, an appointee of President Barack Obama, published her 157-page ruling Monday just as the Legislature was concluding its regular session. Lawmakers convened a special redistricting session from Feb. 1-20, during which it added no additional Black districts to maps for the state House or Senate, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Public Service Commission. The session adjourned without a new district map for the Louisiana Supreme Court, although lawmakers aren’t obligated to redraw those boundaries.

The appellate panel considering Dick’s ruling consists of Judges Stephen Higginson of New Orleans, an Obama appointee; Judge Jerry Smith of Houston, a President Ronald Reagan appointee; and Judge Don Willett of Austin, Texas, a President Donald Trump appointee.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Correction: This story was updated to reflect the next steps the 5th Circuit panel will take with the lawsuit.

The post 5th Circuit stays redistricting ruling, throwing wrench into special session appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Special session remains in place pending further 5th Circuit ruling

Gov. John Bel Edwards has so far declined to rescind his call for the Louisiana Legislature to convene a special session next week to redraw the state’s congressional districts that a federal judge ruled Monday were racially gerrymandered. Legislative leaders want the governor to call off the session after winning a temporary stay of the […] The post Special session remains in place pending further 5th Circuit ruling appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Effort to bring automatic criminal records expungement to Louisiana crumbles again

Louisiana legislators once again failed to pass a new law that would allow criminal records to be expunged automatically.  A dispute between House Democrats and Republicans tanked a bill that could have made it easier for thousands of Louisiana residents to find housing and employment. Similar legislation died during the last few days of the […] The post Effort to bring automatic criminal records expungement to Louisiana crumbles again appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Clutch or not so much: Rating the 2022 Legislature standouts

The regular session of the Louisiana Legislature produced clutch performances from lawmakers in 2022. While everyone might not agree with the merits of their legislation, they were effective in getting bills through the Legislature from what was at times a jam-packed calendar.  Others, not so much Before another round of redistricting begins, it’s worth looking […] The post Clutch or not so much: Rating the 2022 Legislature standouts appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Gov. Edwards calls lawmakers into special session after court rejects redistricting map

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday called the Louisiana Legislature into a special session to redraw the state’s congressional redistricting map that a federal judge ruled unlawful for limiting representation of the state’s one-third Black population to just one of its six U.S. House districts.  Edwards’ proclamation calls for the session to begin June 15 […] The post Gov. Edwards calls lawmakers into special session after court rejects redistricting map appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a “red flag” gun control bill that would allow federal courts to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is adjudged to pose a threat to themselves or others. In a 224-202 nearly party line vote, the House passed Georgia Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath’s bill, known […] The post U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Federal court rejects Louisiana congressional map

A federal judge has struck down Louisiana’s congressional redistricting map that state lawmakers adopted earlier this year. In a ruling issued Monday in Robinson v. Ardoin, Judge Shelly Dick found the Legislature violated the Voting Rights Act by limiting representation of Louisiana’s one-third Black population to just one of the state’s six U.S. House seats. Legal […] The post Federal court rejects Louisiana congressional map appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Protests against gun violence spread across the nation: What will come from it?

A day after GOP lawmakers in the Legislature blocked a special session on expanded gun restrictions, Florida Democrats, other politicians, activists and citizens held rallies Saturday to protest continuing gun violence that has shocked the nation in recent weeks. The protests were scheduled from Alaska to Maine to Washington D.C. and down to Florida and […] The post Protests against gun violence spread across the nation: What will come from it? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
FLORIDA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

White House weighs in on criminal penalties in Louisiana abortion law

The Biden Administration offered its take Monday on a bill the Louisiana Legislature approved last week that would increase the criminal consequences for abortion providers. It would take effect once, as expected, the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that makes abortion legal. “The Louisiana Legislature has taken the latest step […] The post White House weighs in on criminal penalties in Louisiana abortion law appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Don Willett
Person
Kyle Ardoin
Person
Donald Trump
Louisiana Illuminator

Do ‘citizens’ or ‘residents’ get to vote in Louisiana? Voters will decide

Louisiana voters will get to decide on a proposed constitutional amendment that would prohibit non-U.S. citizens from voting in elections.   House Bill 178, sponsored by Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, received final passage Friday in the Senate with a 30-1 vote and will be placed on the Dec. 10 ballot for final consideration by Louisiana voters.  […] The post Do ‘citizens’ or ‘residents’ get to vote in Louisiana? Voters will decide appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana governor opts not to veto transgender athlete ban

Gov. John Bel Edwards chose not to block a new law banning transgender athletes from participating in women and girls sports competitions in Louisiana, although he successfully vetoed a similar measure last year. “That bill was going to become law regardless of what I did,” Edwards said Monday at a press conference. “Acknowledging that reality […] The post Louisiana governor opts not to veto transgender athlete ban appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Nursing homes could have licenses blocked under Louisiana’s new hurricane plan review process

Louisiana is expected to adopt a new set of rules for nursing home emergency preparedness under legislation Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration drafted that state lawmakers approved earlier this week. House Bill 933, by Rep. Joe Stagni, R-Kenner, gives the Louisiana Department of Health the authority to block nursing home licenses if their emergency preparedness […] The post Nursing homes could have licenses blocked under Louisiana’s new hurricane plan review process appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

TOPS candidates may substitute computer coding for foreign language

The Louisiana Legislature signed off on a bill Monday that would allow students to substitute computer coding for a foreign language when being considered for TOPS eligibility. Senate Bill 191, sponsored by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, would amend the requirements for eligibility for the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students to allow them to count two […] The post TOPS candidates may substitute computer coding for foreign language appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#5th Circuit#The Louisiana Legislature#The 2020 Census Black#Republicans
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana sees massive increases in education, literacy funding

Louisiana schools will see large increases in funding for literacy, early education programs and public universities, as its Legislature directed money from excess federal COVID-19 relief packages toward education. “We know that we have too many kids who by the second grade are not reading at grade level … and we don’t do a very […] The post Louisiana sees massive increases in education, literacy funding appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Feds launch civil rights investigation into Louisiana State Police

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police to determine if a “pattern or practice” of abusive unconstitutional policing exists within the agency, federal authorities announced Thursday in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and the ACLU of Louisiana requested the federal investigation last July after […] The post Feds launch civil rights investigation into Louisiana State Police appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Legislature creates Office of Women’s Health

An effort to address health disparities among women in Louisiana was pulled into the debate over whether transgender people should be granted access to medical care. Senate Bill 116, by Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, creates an Office of Women’s Health within the Louisiana Department of Health. It would be “responsible for leading and coordinating […] The post Louisiana Legislature creates Office of Women’s Health appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Legislature passes bill to let adoptees access birth certificates

The Louisiana Legislature passed a bill Sunday that would allow adopted people to obtain copies of their original birth certificates when they reach age 24. House Bill 450, sponsored by Rep. Charles Owen, R-Rosepine, received final passage with overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers, though some lawmakers have called it the most difficult piece of […] The post Legislature passes bill to let adoptees access birth certificates appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Legislature signs off on tiered system for convicted juveniles

The Legislature passed a bill that would sort juveniles convicted of crimes into risk categories that could be used to segregate high-risk youth in secure facilities.  Senate Bill 323, sponsored by state Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, would require the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections to adopt rules that would sort juveniles into […] The post Louisiana Legislature signs off on tiered system for convicted juveniles appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House approves harsher criminal penalties for abortion providers

The Louisiana House of Representatives gave final passage Thursday to bills that would enhance criminal penalties for abortion providers and make it a crime for out-of-state companies to supply abortion pills to Louisiana residents by mail. Senate Bill 342, sponsored by Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, would increase criminal penalties for abortion providers under Louisiana’s trigger […] The post Louisiana House approves harsher criminal penalties for abortion providers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana among 4 states picked for federal grants to expand affordable high-speed internet

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday announced the first state awards will go to Virginia, Louisiana, New Hampshire and West Virginia in a massive federal effort to bring affordable, high-speed internet to all American homes and businesses.  Projects in the four states are the first to receive funding as part of a $10 billion […] The post Louisiana among 4 states picked for federal grants to expand affordable high-speed internet appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

State Police Commission nominees would have to clear Senate under proposed amendment

The Louisiana Legislature passed two proposed constitutional amendments Sunday that would give the state Senate power to confirm or reject the governor’s appointments to the State Police Commission and Civil Service Commission. Senate Bill 75 and Senate Bill 160, both sponsored by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, received overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers. They will […] The post State Police Commission nominees would have to clear Senate under proposed amendment appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy