Palmerton, PA

PIAA 3A softball: Palmerton beats Susquenita to reach state semis for first time in school history

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Bob Hock said he knew his Palmerton softball team had the capability of a run in them.

Yet, he said it’s a bit unexpected that the Blue Bombers are the last local team standing in the PIAA tournament.

Palmerton, the District 11 runners-up, beat District 3 runner-up Susquenita 6-5 in a Class 3A quarterfinal at Pine Grove while Bethlehem Catholic and Southern Lehigh both lost on Thursday, making the Blue Bombers the only local scholastic softball team to reach the state semifinals.

The Blue Bombers (17-9) will play District 4 champ Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Monday at Central Columbia High School in the state semis. Lewisburg (18-3) beat Kutztown 7-2 in its quarterfinal-round game.

“We have played well on occasion throughout the year,” Hock said. “And then there were other times when we didn’t put forth our best effort because of our youth. That might have been the issue. But it’s just wonderful to see them make this run at the right time of the season and the last couple of weeks we’ve come together as a team, which was something that had been lacking. Now, they seem to be enjoying everybody’s company and functioning as a unit. You can go a long way when you’re doing that.”

Fielding a lineup that featured just one senior and six sophomores, Palmerton was able to make history as the first team in program history to reach the PIAA semis.

One of the sophomores, Carly Gaffney, was excellent in the pitching circle. The 2021 Morning Call rookie of the year, Gaffney gave up just one earned run, three hits, walked two and struck out five.

Susquenita took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Blue Bombers bounced back with five runs in the top of the third. The Blackhawks (20-5) got a run back in its half of the third and tied it with two in the fourth.

Palmerton got what proved to be the game-winning run inning in the fifth. Gaffney doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kelsey Balliet and Cadie Munjone singled to right to plate Gaffney.

From there, Gaffney took over in the pitching circle. She gave up a hit to start the fifth, but then retired the next nine batters, punctuating the win with a strikeout.

“Carly has a tendency to get stronger later in the games,” Hock said. “Sometimes she’s a slow starter and we’ve talked about it, but more often it’s a case of nerves rather than not being ready.”

The Bombers had six hits from six different players and were able to overcome three errors. Sophomore Madison Green had a two-run triple and sophomores Sydney Frantz and Megan Matsko both doubled in runs. Freshman Mikayla Pengelly also knocked in a run with a hit.

Since the Lewisburg-Kutztown game preceded the Palmerton game at Pine Grove, Hock and his coaching staff got to see what they’ll be facing on Monday.

“They have a lefthanded pitcher who throws well and we haven’t see a lefty all year so that’s troubling,” Hock said. “They also have some good hitters without a doubt, but when Carly’s on she can shut down some good hitters. We just have to figure out how to hit a lefthander before Monday.”

The winner of the Palmerton-Lewisburg games will play either District 7 champ Avonworth or District 6 champ Bald Eagle Area in the state finals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Penn State.

Regardless of what happens, the future is bright for Palmerton softball.

“We’ve got a good of underclassmen on this team and we’ve got some real talent in a younger group headed our way,” Hock said. “Things are looking good and people are excited. Palmerton people like their high school sports and they’ve been supportive. We had a good crowd at Pine Grove and I’m sure we’ll have lots of people there again on Monday."

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Community Policy