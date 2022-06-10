ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL expected to investigate new Deshaun Watson allegations

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPbJV_0g6pmCsh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaRFR_0g6pmCsh00

The latest allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson came just as he prepared for the 2022 season and the National Football League prepared to conclude its investigation into him. Now, a lot has changed for the Browns and their franchise quarterback.

Before a 23rd and 24th accuser came forward with civil suits against the Pro Bowl quarterback, Cleveland anticipated it would soon gain some clarity before the 2022 season. Everyone expected the NFL would announce a multi-game suspension before training camp, likely in early July .

There is now more uncertainty about exactly when a ruling will be announced. The latest accusations against Watson and the in-depth reporting by Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times suggested a far more troubling alleged pattern of behavior.

As the NFL declined to comment publicly on its investigation and the latest claims made against one of its biggest stars, criticism mounted on the league. Amid public pressure on the Browns, commissioner Roger Goodell and the Houston Texans, it appears the NFL will likely investigate the matter further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPpqE_0g6pmCsh00
Also Read:
NFL insider believes one year Deshaun Watson suspension is possible

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show , NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that while the league’s investigation into Watson is in the final stages, it’s not finished. With new accusations made against him, the NFL is expected to investigate and request interviews with both sides.

“I would say it’s still on the back end, on the back nine as you would say, but I don’t think it’s over. I believe the league is investigating these new claims as well and talking to Deshaun Watson about it as well.”

Ian Rapoport on the Deshaun Watson investigation

The New York Times spoke to at least 66 women who provided massages for Watson, including a mix of those who issued statements of support and more than two dozen accusing him of sexual misconduct or predatory behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGrr4_0g6pmCsh00 Also Read:
NFL investigators ‘patronizing’ to Deshaun Watson accusers

Latest on NFL’s Deshaun Watson investigation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AS2Vr_0g6pmCsh00
PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the NFL hasn’t disclosed how many alleged victims it spoke with during its year-long investigation, it’s evident league officials now want to reach out to others. In addition, those meetings will likely require another conversation with Watson.

All of this is happening on the verge of the Browns’ minicamp with the new face of the franchise required to meet with reporters. It puts a cloud over an important season for the team and will require Watson’s teammates and coaches to also answer questions regarding the allegations.

Related: NFL reporter suggests Commissioner’s Exempt List possible for Deshaun Watson

Cleveland won’t be able to avoid it, barring an unexpected decision by Goodell to place Watson on paid leave while the league dives deeper into the matter. With that unlike to happen, at least for now, the Browns can only sit and wait.

When a ruling is made, Watson is expected to serve a six-game suspension at minimum with an increasing likelihood that he could miss 10-plus games. If that happens, Cleveland will likely start Jacoby Brissett for the majority of the 2022 season with Baker Mayfield likely refusing to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FRDO_0g6pmCsh00
Also Read:
2022 NFL defense rankings: Huge shakeups for top 20 defense before training camp

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
thecomeback.com

Ryan Leaf has advice to Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is an NFL quarterback who no one seems to want right now. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf knows that feeling. Leaf was the No. 2 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft and is largely considered one of the biggest busts in league history. After bombing out of the league after four seasons he retired. He’s come a long way since struggling with legal and drug issues and now he serves as a college football analyst.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Roger Goodell
The Spun

Look: Father Of Top Recruit Makes Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, one of the top players in the 2023 class, on an official visit this weekend. If that last name sounds familiar, it is because Matayo's brother D.J. is the starting quarterback at Clemson. The Buckeyes are working hard to land the prized pass rusher, and they've done a good job thus far.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The New York Times
brownsnation.com

1 Browns Rookie Who Could Surprise Everyone

With the Cleveland Browns not making their first selection in the 2022 draft until the third round, it’s safe to say expectations aren’t too high for this year’s draft class. Many of the Browns’ rookies should expect to sit, listen and learn this year with the hopes...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James On If He'd Consider A Career In Sports Television Post Retirement Like Tom Brady: "Yeah When I Seen How Much He Signed For. You're God Damn Right I Did."

LeBron James continues to be a force on the court despite getting up there in basketball years. The King had the greatest 19th season any NBA player has ever had as he ended the 2021-22 campaign with averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. The Los Angeles Lakers failed to live up to expectations this season, but it was certainly not due to LeBron's play on the court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy