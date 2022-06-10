ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baker drops out of 2022 Maryland Democratic primary for governor

By Hannah Gaskill, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kATWJ_0g6pl6hn00
Rushern Baker talked on Feb. 10, 2022, at Cafe Gia in Baltimore's Little Italy with owners and employees of businesses on The Block. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Rushern L. Baker III dropped out Friday from the race for the Democratic nomination to run for governor.

The former Prince George’s County executive, who also sought the party’s gubernatorial nomination in 2018, announced his decision on Twitter.

“Having considered the financial challenges facing our campaign in the coming weeks, my running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to suspend our campaign activities, effective immediately,” Baker tweeted.

In the only independent poll of the primary, published Sunday by The Baltimore Sun, Baker was the choice of just 7% of likely Democratic voters statewide. That put him behind State Comptroller Peter Franchot (20%), author and former nonprofit leader Wes Moore (15%) and former U.S. and state Labor Secretary Tom Perez (12%) in a poll with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points. About a third of voters were undecided, however.

Baker’s departure leaves a still-crowded field of nine candidates.

“Despite being dramatically outspent by our competitors, we have consistently polled near the top of the Democratic primary field,” Baker said in a series of tweets, “a reflection of the efficient way we have managed our campaign, and a validation of the ideas we have presented to the people of our state.”

Candidates must file campaign finance reports Tuesday, showing what they have raised and spent between Jan. 13 and June 7, a significant indicator of their strength and potential for endurance through the July 19 primary.

Baker and academic Jerome Segal are the only candidates in the Democratic gubernatorial field to participate in public campaign financing. That’s a system under which candidates forgo the biggest donations in exchange for public money, and greater public funds are matched for each smaller, individual donation from a supporter than for a larger contribution.

Roger Hartley, dean of University of Baltimore’s College of Public Affairs, said that Baker’s decision to suspend his campaign is “really significant.”

He said Prince George’s, which has high concentrations of well-educated, Black Democratic voters, could now likely lean toward the top three candidates in the poll: Moore, who is seeking to win over Black voters beyond those in Baltimore; Perez, who is well-known in the Washington suburbs, and Franchot, who has statewide name recognition.

“There is going to be a rush of people to his office and a rush of people to Prince George’s County,” seeking the support of Baker and those who preferred him for governor, Hartley said. He said any endorsement by Baker would be “powerful.”

But Hartley was cautious in his predictions of who would reap the most benefit, noting Baker’s deep base in Prince George’s and the fact that his name still will appear on the ballot. The deadline to officially withdraw was April 18.

Before Baker ran for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2018, he served two terms as county executive and two terms in the Maryland House of Delegates.

“We can’t assume that all 7% ... are going to necessarily all switch from Rushern Baker to someone else,” Hartley said.

According to the Sun/UB poll, 31% of likely Democratic primary voters who had Baker as their first choice said Franchot was their second choice — the most for any other candidate among Baker supporters.

Baker “is someone my family and I have looked up to for years (we even voted for him in 2018),” fellow candidate Andrew Jain tweeted in response to Baker’s announcement. “It was an honor to share debate stages with him & I look forward to his continued leadership in other capacities.”

Former U.S. Department of Education Secretary John King said in a statement that he enjoyed his growing friendship with Baker on the campaign trail, and he cherished a bond they shared over losing a loved one to Alzheimer’s disease. King’s father died of Alzheimer’s when he was a child. Baker’s wife, Christa Beverly Baker, died in November after a long battle with the disease. Baker spoke affectionately of his wife at several candidate forums and talked about her impact on his policy decisions.

Voting is underway, with Marylanders who requested online links to receive a ballot getting those starting this week. Also, ballots will be sent by mail to voters who requested delivery that way. Early voting will be July 7-14.

Comments / 8

Related
WTOP

Baltimore County schools superintendent defends record

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams is defending his record after five members of the County Council called for a search to replace him. The Baltimore Sun reports that Williams sent a letter to the council Saturday covering how he has handled a variety of issues, including school safety, a bus driver shortage and staff morale.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former P.G. County Exec Rushern Baker Suspends Gubernatorial Bid

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a month from the primary, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has suspended his bid for governor, citing financial challenges, the campaign announced. In the most recent campaign finance report, covering the period from May 17 to June 7, Baker and running mate Nancy Navarro, a former Montgomery County Councilmember, had spent just under $42,000 but only brought in $38,357 in contributions, according to state records. The campaign had $11,872.67 in the bank. Although Baker and Navarro are from the Washington suburbs, they focused much of their attention on Baltimore City. Baker pledged to live...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
City
Secretary, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
WTOP

Rushern Baker suspends campaign for Maryland governor

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker said Friday that he’s suspending his campaign for Maryland governor, effective immediately. In a series of tweets, Baker cited “financial challenges” his campaign is facing “in the coming weeks.”. “My running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made...
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland House GOP among lawmakers demanding action over City Schools grade changing

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) - — The fallout continues after a report from Maryland’s Inspector General for Education revealed more than 12,000 examples of grade changing inside Baltimore City Public Schools. While the grade changing occurred between 2016-2020, the investigation stems from investigative reporting by Project Baltimore dating back...
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Councilmember Navarro’s Candidacy for Lt. Governor is Suspended

Former Prince George’s Executive Rushern L. Baker III and Councilmember Nancy Navarro suspended their bid for Maryland governor and lt. governor, effective immediately. “Having considered the financial challenges facing our campaign in the coming weeks, my running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to suspend our campaign activities, effective immediately,” Baker tweeted Friday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Perez
Person
Jerome Segal
Person
Rushern Baker
Person
Wes Moore
WUSA9

Former Prince George's County Executive suspends campaign for Maryland governor

MARYLAND, USA — Former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker announced Friday that he is suspending his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland. "We're not suspending the campaign because we don't have a path to victory," Baker said firmly. "We're suspending the campaign because of [money]."
KOLD-TV

Former Congressman Jim Kolbe reacts to Jan. 6 Commission

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe says the Jan. 6 hearings in Washington, D.C. are necessary in order to preserve democracy in America. “I think democracy is on the line with this, yes” Kolbe said on the day before the hearings began. “I don’t think we’ve been under this much stress and the nation’s been so polarized since the civil war.”
ARIZONA STATE
WTOP

Former DC student criticizes Mayor Bowser in March for Our Lives speech

RuQuan Johnson, a former D.C. student, was critical of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s efforts to prevent gun violence during the March for Our Lives rally Saturday. Johnson, now a student at Harvard University, said he spoke with Bowser two years ago about creating safer spaces for residents. She said she would handle it.
EDUCATION
WMDT.com

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan reacts to high gas prices

MARYLAND– With skyrocketing gas prices, people’s wallets are hurting. Governor Larry Hogan says this is frustrating to see. He says recently Maryland legislators temporarily suspended the gas tax. While Governor Hogan said the suspension wasn’t long enough, it saved Marylanders’ nearly $120 million dollars. The Governor’s office has also requested that the Biden administration and Congress cut the federal gas tax, but that proved unsuccessful.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Democratic Voters#Democratic Primary#Early Voting#Politics State#Politics Governor#Labor
news7h.com

Decommissioned Confederate Statues In Baltimore To Be Featured During The LA Show – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Mayor Brandon Scott’s office confirmed four Baltimore-owned Confederate monuments are heading for an exhibit at the Los Angeles museum. The statues will travel across the country to “MONUMENTS”, a Exhibition of the non-profit organization LAXART art will open in Fall 2023. The performance is curated by LAXART Director Hamza Walker and artist Kara Walker, without any relation, and Museum of Contemporary Art Senior Curator, Bennett Simpson.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County School Board fires chief auditor

The chief auditor of the Baltimore County Public Schools has been fired by the school board in a bizarre vote in which none of the board members actually voted to terminate her. In a meeting last month, only six of the members voted to retain her while the others abstained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Royals
WGME

After emotional testimony, Maryland school board bans pride flags

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — After hours of emotional testimony, a Maryland school board voted Wednesday to ban the display of political flags, including LGBTQ pride flags, on school property. Dozens of people, including current students, spoke at the Carroll County board meeting for and against the policy. The board...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Refers Audit Of ‘Grade-Fixing Scheme’ In Baltimore High Schools To State Prosecutor, U.S. Attorney’s Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday referred an audit of what he called “a massive grade-fixing scheme in Baltimore City Public Schools” to the Maryland State Prosecutor and Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office for a criminal investigation and potential prosecution. The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education’s audit, released Tuesday, found more than 12,500 failing grades were changed to passing at Baltimore high schools during the 2016 through 2020 school years. “The report reveals a staggering level of disregard for the integrity of the educational system and a clear lack of accountability at the highest levels. For years, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Best school districts in Maryland

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy