ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Celebrate Polish heritage and history

By Brian Kramp
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Festival season is officially here and this weekend that means...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gift guide for grads and dads

MILWAUKEE - June can be a busy time with summer schedules picking up. Don't forget that Father's Day is right around the corner, and you may also need a gift for a recent grad. Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz shares a gift guide with ideas for your favorite grads and dads.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Summer of Healing at Moody Park

The annual Summer of Healing event was held Saturday, June 11 at Milwaukee's Moody Park. The goal is to promote positivity and unity.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Unity in the Community' at Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE - It was an uplifting and energetic day at Milwaukee's Sherman Park. People filled the park and basketball courts Sunday, June 12, for a neighborhood celebration. Sherman Park got loud during a Sunday morning service. Hundreds gathered for the "Unity in the Community" event. "We believe before we can...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tosa Greek Fest returns to St. Constantine Greek Orthodox Church

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - ‘Tis the season for heritage festivals – one of them making a return in Wauwatosa this weekend: Greek Fest. "Wherever you go on the globe that’s not Greece – but all of Greece, too – the people are proud of their Greek heritage," said George Karioris.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Post Malone at Fiserv Forum Sept. 15

MILWAUKEE - Post Malone has announced the Twelve Carat Tour is coming to Fiserv Forum on Sept. 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com. Citi is the official card of the Twelve Carat Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Free gas: Milwaukee church helps community fill their tanks

MILWAUKEE - Gas is about as good as gold right now. Instead of $5 a gallon, though, one Milwaukee gas station had it for free Saturday, June 11. The gas giveaway wasn't something Life Changers Christian Church or the BP Gas Station at 8th and Atkinson had to advertise. "It...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Maintain your landscape with pollinators in mind

MILWAUKEE - As you work to improve your landscape this summer, it's important to remember pollinators like bees, butterflies, and birds. Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares the best ways to welcome and protect those pollinators. Melinda Myers' upcoming webinars:. June 15, 2022, 7 p.m. – FREE WEBINAR: Supporting Native Bees...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish Cuisine#Dine
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Hayat Pharmacy free formula giveaway

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee parents can soon ease their worries about the nationwide baby formula shortage. A free formula distribution will be held Tuesday, June 14 at the Hayat Pharmacy on Layton Avenue. It stems from a partnership between the pharmacy, Capri Communities and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. A donation of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kelly trying to bring 'joy on the course' after wife's cancer battle

MADISON, Wis. - For the ninth time on the PGA Tour Champions, Jerry Kelly was raising a trophy and celebrating a win. This one coming at the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa. "It was a kind of a relief," Kelly said. The trophy is a symbol of winning both on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Beach Ambassadors prevent drownings, no lifeguards on duty

Thousands of people will go to Milwaukee's lakefront this summer to cool off, but there will be no lifeguards on duty. In response to a number of drownings two years ago, the Milwaukee Beach Ambassadors program, now in its second year, arms beachgoers with knowledge to keep them safe.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Free Racine life preservers, 5 drownings last summer

RACINE, Wis. - After responding to five drownings in Lake Michigan last summer, Racine firefighters are hoping for a safer summer, and they have new reinforcements to help. After last summer, firefighters knew they wanted to do something, so with the help of the Racine Rotary Club and students, they’re stocking the beaches with some life-saving tools.
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Summer of Healing: Moody Park hosts violence prevention event

MILWAUKEE - With a goal of promoting positivity and unity, the annual Summer of Healing event was held Saturday, June 11 at Milwaukee's Moody Park. "We want to provide healing in the community. We want to make sure people know we are here," said Simmone Kilgore with Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. "We are supporting them, and they are not alone."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot - Kate Nonn

One Divine Savior Holy Angels senior is a brick wall in the box and a speedster on the slopes. That's what makes Kate Nonn this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Five Fifty Fifty walk/run for mental health

MILWAUKEE - We know exercise is great for your physical and mental well-being—one local doctor took it a step further by hosting an event to raise mental health awareness. A 5k in 50 states in 50 days. "The reason why I wanted to compress it in 50 days is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

The severe cell has moved east of Milwaukee which means mainly a quiet night for most. Can't rule out a stray strong storm this evening. Otherwise a Heat Advisory Tuesday & Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS closes early Tuesday due to heat

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools will close early on Tuesday, June 14, due to extreme heat. All schools will start at their regular times with dismissals as follows:. Schools that begin at 7:20 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Schools that begin at 9:00 a.m. will be dismissed at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Play Ball Weekend: Brewers alumni, others hold youth clinic

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers took part Saturday, June 11 in MLB's league-wide "Play Ball Weekend." Starting at 9 a.m., more than 1,000 kids from across the Milwaukee area went to Baran Park for a morning of baseball clinics hosted by Brewers alumni, area high school coaches and student-athletes. "All...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy