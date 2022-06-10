Celebrate Polish heritage and history

MILWAUKEE - June can be a busy time with summer schedules picking up. Don't forget that Father's Day is right around the corner, and you may also need a gift for a recent grad. Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz shares a gift guide with ideas for your favorite grads and dads.
MILWAUKEE - It was an uplifting and energetic day at Milwaukee's Sherman Park. People filled the park and basketball courts Sunday, June 12, for a neighborhood celebration. Sherman Park got loud during a Sunday morning service. Hundreds gathered for the "Unity in the Community" event. "We believe before we can...
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - ‘Tis the season for heritage festivals – one of them making a return in Wauwatosa this weekend: Greek Fest. "Wherever you go on the globe that’s not Greece – but all of Greece, too – the people are proud of their Greek heritage," said George Karioris.
MILWAUKEE - Post Malone has announced the Twelve Carat Tour is coming to Fiserv Forum on Sept. 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com. Citi is the official card of the Twelve Carat Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.
MILWAUKEE - Gas is about as good as gold right now. Instead of $5 a gallon, though, one Milwaukee gas station had it for free Saturday, June 11. The gas giveaway wasn't something Life Changers Christian Church or the BP Gas Station at 8th and Atkinson had to advertise. "It...
MILWAUKEE - As you work to improve your landscape this summer, it's important to remember pollinators like bees, butterflies, and birds. Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares the best ways to welcome and protect those pollinators. Melinda Myers' upcoming webinars:. June 15, 2022, 7 p.m. – FREE WEBINAR: Supporting Native Bees...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee parents can soon ease their worries about the nationwide baby formula shortage. A free formula distribution will be held Tuesday, June 14 at the Hayat Pharmacy on Layton Avenue. It stems from a partnership between the pharmacy, Capri Communities and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. A donation of...
MADISON, Wis. - For the ninth time on the PGA Tour Champions, Jerry Kelly was raising a trophy and celebrating a win. This one coming at the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa. "It was a kind of a relief," Kelly said. The trophy is a symbol of winning both on...
Thousands of people will go to Milwaukee's lakefront this summer to cool off, but there will be no lifeguards on duty. In response to a number of drownings two years ago, the Milwaukee Beach Ambassadors program, now in its second year, arms beachgoers with knowledge to keep them safe.
RACINE, Wis. - After responding to five drownings in Lake Michigan last summer, Racine firefighters are hoping for a safer summer, and they have new reinforcements to help. After last summer, firefighters knew they wanted to do something, so with the help of the Racine Rotary Club and students, they’re stocking the beaches with some life-saving tools.
MILWAUKEE - With a goal of promoting positivity and unity, the annual Summer of Healing event was held Saturday, June 11 at Milwaukee's Moody Park. "We want to provide healing in the community. We want to make sure people know we are here," said Simmone Kilgore with Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. "We are supporting them, and they are not alone."
MILWAUKEE - We know exercise is great for your physical and mental well-being—one local doctor took it a step further by hosting an event to raise mental health awareness. A 5k in 50 states in 50 days. "The reason why I wanted to compress it in 50 days is...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools will close early on Tuesday, June 14, due to extreme heat. All schools will start at their regular times with dismissals as follows:. Schools that begin at 7:20 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Schools that begin at 9:00 a.m. will be dismissed at...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers took part Saturday, June 11 in MLB's league-wide "Play Ball Weekend." Starting at 9 a.m., more than 1,000 kids from across the Milwaukee area went to Baran Park for a morning of baseball clinics hosted by Brewers alumni, area high school coaches and student-athletes. "All...
