ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Police: Man who died in lake with gators missing 3 limbs

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0g6pkysd00

A man found dead in a Florida lake while searching for Frisbees and other flying discs was missing three limbs after a likely encounter with alligators, police said Friday.

Largo Police Department spokeswoman Megan Santo said in an email that the medical examiner's final report on the death of Sean McGuinness would be finished in about two months.

McGuinness, 47, was found May 31 in the lake in Taylor Park, which is adjacent to a disc golf course. Authorities say McGuinness was known to frequent the lake to find discs and sell them.

It's not clear whether McGuinness drowned, had a medical issue or was killed by alligators. But Santo said he was missing three limbs when his body was found.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two large alligators were trapped — one 10 feet (3 meters) long, the other 8 feet (2.4 meters) — but necropsies did not implicate either in McGuinness’ death.

Largo is a suburb of St. Petersburg.

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Watch: Convicted felon tries to run from Florida police during traffic stop, crashes car, video shows

OCALA, Fla. - Video shows the moment Ocala police say a convicted felon and sex offender tried to run from them during a traffic stop and then crashed his car. It happened earlier this month when an officer pulled Frank Dykes over for allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. When the officer asked for his license and registration, they say Dykes tried to drive away, nearly missing another patrol car and spinning out in the street.
OCALA, FL
WMAZ

Florida sheriff: Video shows man dragging missing woman's lifeless body through house

PALMETTO, Fla. — An alleged drug dealer is charged with abusing the body of a 38-year-old Bradenton mother of two after she was found lifeless in a ditch. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Monday said its deputies were looking for Stephanie Shenefield after family and friends hadn't heard from her for days — it wasn't like her to leave and not be in touch with anyone.
PALMETTO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Largo, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
WESH

Police search for 2 accused rapists on the run in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating two incidents of rape they say have happened in the last three weeks. The attacks happened in two different neighborhoods and by who police believe are two different suspects. But both those suspects remain unidentified and on the loose. Police are asking...
ORLANDO, FL
TODAY.com

Florida man bitten by 7-foot alligator he mistook for dog

A man survived an alligator attack on the Gulf Coast of Florida after he mistook the 7-foot-long reptile for a dog, authorities said Wednesday. The confrontation unfolded at about 12:34 a.m. on Tuesday near the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, according to statement by Sarasota County Sheriff’s spokesman Douglas Johnson.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

$16,000 reward offered after Manatee County mother goes missing

ONECO, Fla. - A $16,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a missing Manatee County mother. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is currently looking into leads on Stephanie Shenefield, 38, who was last seen in a residential area in the 5300 block of 16th Street East. Jennifer Massrock,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alligator#Wildlife Conservation#Accident#Largo Police Department
UPI News

'Giant dog' wanders into Dollar General store in Florida

June 10 (UPI) -- Police in Florida were summoned to a store when a "giant dog" wandered into the business, browsed for a few hours and refused to leave at closing time. The Bradenton Police Department said the "giant dog," a 135-pound canine, wandered into the Dollar General store in Bradenton and employees initially decided to let the animal go about his business, as he wasn't disturbing any merchandise or other customers.
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

Police: Largo man missing three limbs when found in gator-infested lake

LARGO, Fla. – The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was missing three limbs when he was found in an alligator-infested lake on May 31, according to Largo Police. Police say they found the body of Sean McGuinness, 47, in Taylor Lake on May 31. His body was missing three...
17blogs.com

Florida man arrested for showering with woman

A naked man and a woman wrapped in a towel were taken into custody in a Florida town when Polk County police officers arrested them both at a particularly awkward moment. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was in the shower — with a friend — when officers arrived at the home, according to a June 5 news release. The incident occurred May 30 at a home in Highland City, a town about 40 miles east of downtown Tampa.
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
orlandoweekly.com

Florida man bitten by alligator he thought was a dog

A man in Sarasota is recovering after he thought an alligator was a dog and it bit off a chunk of his leg. According to WTSP, the incident occurred last night at around 12:30 a.m. at the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, after the man approached the animal while walking along a dark path.
SARASOTA, FL
ABC News

ABC News

693K+
Followers
159K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy