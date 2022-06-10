ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Canadian seafood company announces $30 million plans to upgrade Newport News facility

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

A Nova Scotia-based seafood processing company plans to spend $30 million to upgrade its Hampton Roads facility.

High Liner Foods will modernize its Newport News plant with new equipment and product lines, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday.

The company plans to spend $30 million over four years to upgrade the machines in its plant, said Florence Kingston, Newport News director of economic development.

“We all get excited when you get the new companies coming, but you also get equally excited when they stay and grow,” Kingston said.

In the announcement, Youngkin praised the company for investing in the facility to meet increased demand for its products.

“This international partner has a long history of contributing to the commonwealth’s diverse food and beverage processing sector, and we look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth in Virginia,” Youngkin said.

Kingston said High Liner has added about 30 positions this year in preparation for the upgrades. More than 230 people work at the Newport News location, city development employee Mallory Butler said in an email.

The Newport News facility, at 190 Enterprise Drive, was opened by Icelandic Seafood in 1996. High Liner Foods acquired Icelandic’s American and Asian operations in 2011.

At the facility, employees handle everything from seafood packaging to flash freezing, battering and breading, Kingston said. Clients include grocery stores as well as commissaries and school lunch programs. The company sells goods to consumers under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine and Catch of the Day brands.

In the announcement, High Liner President and CEO Rod Hepponstall said the company was continuing to invest in Hampton Roads because of its location as a supply chain hub, a skilled workforce and the potential for future growth.

High Liner previously spent $6.6 million to expand the facility in 2012, according to Daily Press reporting.

As part of development incentives, Youngkin approved a $300,000 Virginia Investment Performance Grant for the project.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestprimetime.com

Virginia Beach is full of surprises!

Beach destinations are all about the sun, sand and sea, and I usually assume there’s not much else to such places beyond the proverbial trinket shops and restaurants. Virginia Beach, however, defies expectations. This lovely, coastal Virginia community not only has wonderful, white sand beaches, but also plenty of parks, museums and other cultural attractions, historical sites and a vibrant culinary and arts scene.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Business
Newport News, VA
Industry
virginiaviews.com

Virginia’s critical wetlands are marching inland | Weather

As sea level rises, some of Virginia’s most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland. New research published this month in Environmental Research Communications examines how wetlands are migrating across the US.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Norfolk warehouse sells for $9M

A warehouse in Norfolk has been sold for $9 million, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced June 6. Selko Real Estate Ventures LLC purchased the 109,609-square-foot industrial building from NorfolkCo LLC as an investment. The property is leased to American Tire Distributors (ATD) as the company’s Hampton Roads tire warehouse and distribution center.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#High Liner Foods#Hampton Roads#Nova#Kingston#Icelandic Seafood#American#Asian
princessanneindy.com

Businessperson Taylor joins race for new District 8 on VB City Council, facing Marsh; no word yet on Jones

VIRGINIA BEACH — A small businessperson who is seeking public office for the first time is running for the Virginia Beach City Council in the new District 8. Chris Taylor, a founding partner in the local Smoothie Stop Café chain, announced this past month that he will seek the seat. It is currently represented by longtime City Councilmember Louis Jones, who was elected to represent the Bayside District under the former at-large local elections system and lives within District 8 under the new local voting system in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Seafood
Virginia Business

The Breeden Co. names brand and development manager

The Breeden Co. has named Richard George its brand and development manager, the Virginia Beach company announced June 6. George will be responsible for maintaining brand integrity across all corporate and divisional marketing initiatives and communications, but will also oversee business functions including communication channels, product development and market research, Breeden wrote in a news release. George was Breeden’s corporate media strategist.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Multiple cars of cruise passengers vandalized in Norfolk parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. — Four passengers on a recent cruise out of Norfolk have reported their cars were vandalized in a city-run parking lot while they were on their trip. A woman (who wanted to remain anonymous) was one of at least two people who reported this incident to 13News Now. She says she saw posts on Facebook about damaged cars at the Cedar Grove parking lot, where she paid $90 to park for the week while on the cruise ship.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy