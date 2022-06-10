ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Ecuador keeps World Cup spot as FIFA rejects Chile complaint

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyJWA_0g6pkPBK00

Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup on Friday when a FIFA legal ruling rejected a complaint by Chile about an alleged ineligible player.

FIFA said its disciplinary committee closed the proceedings in the claim that Ecuador defender Byron Castillo, who played in eight qualifying games, was ineligible.

Chile’s soccer federation claimed to have documents proving Castillo is actually Colombian.

Ecuador risked forfeiting all eight games as 3-0 losses and dropping from fourth place in the South American qualifying group that ended in March. Chile would have risen to fourth in the standings and claimed the last automatic qualification place.

“After analyzing the submissions of all parties concerned and considering all elements brought before it, the FIFA disciplinary committee has decided to close the proceedings initiated against the (Ecuador soccer federation),” FIFA said in a statement.

Chile can challenge the ruling at FIFA’s appeals committee and potentially later at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The legal process could take at least several weeks, pushing the uncertainty closer to the tournament being played in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

The World Cup draw was made April 1 and Ecuador was drawn in a group with host Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal.

Ecuador and Chile both last played at the World Cup in 2014 hosted by Brazil. Ecuador did not advance from the group stage and Chile was eliminated by Brazil in the Round of 16.

Both missed out on qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after Chile also filed a complaint alleging a rival team fielded an ineligible player.

That case — involving Bolivia defender Nelson Cabrera, who was born in Paraguay — was successful but ultimately benefited Peru, which rose above Chile in the standings to reach the playoffs and advance to Russia.

Peru is back in the international playoffs next week after again placing fifth in the South American group. Peru faces Australia on Monday in Doha for a spot in the finals tournament.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Germany urges Bulgaria to lift veto on North Macedonia EU entry talks

SOFIA/SKOPJE, June 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz encouraged Bulgaria to lift its veto on EU accession talks for North Macedonia on Saturday during a visit to Sofia, saying the bloc should avoid dashing the membership hopes of the Western Balkans. read more. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has lent...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecuador#Peru#Colombian#South American
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Doha, QA
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
CNN

China blasts US 'bully', says it will 'fight to the end' for Taiwan

China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on June 12. Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images. Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Sunday accused the United States of being a “bully” and “hijacking” countries around the region, during a combative speech in which he said his country would “fight to the very end” to stop Taiwanese independence.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Venezuelan leader, Iranian president sign 20-year agreement

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and Iran’s hard-line president signed a 20-year cooperation agreement Saturday, a day after Maduro praised the Islamic Republic for sending badly needed fuel to his nation despite U.S. sanctions. In an interview with President Maduro after his arrival in Tehran...
WORLD
Reuters

Shanghai to lock down millions again for mass COVID testing

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China's commercial hub of Shanghai will lock down millions of people for mass COVID-19 testing this weekend - just 10 days after lifting its gruelling two-month lockdown - unsettling residents and raising concerns about the business impact. Racing to stop a wider outbreak after discovering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Two killed as Muslims and Hindus clash in India

LUCKNOW, India, June 11 (Reuters) - Two teenagers were killed on Friday in clashes between Hindus and Muslims in eastern India that followed derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammad by two ruling party officials, police said on Saturday. Police opened fire to break up the violence in the city of...
SOCIETY
ABC News

ABC News

693K+
Followers
159K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy