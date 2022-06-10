Drapeau earns master’s

Emma Ranzetta of Scarborough, Maine is serving a summer internship with the Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper. She is a rising senior at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine who will graduate next spring with a business communications degree. “From there I hope to be in the TV news industry working as...
Carol Christine (Wallner) Wandeloski, 82, passed away surrounded by loved ones on June 4, 2022. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 59 years, Walter R Wandeloski in June of 2017. The couple made their loving home and family in Greenfield, Massachusetts. Carol was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts on...
Hello everyone, my name is Jaelyn Crocker and I am a proud soon to be graduate of the Class of 2022. If you have ever been to the Boothbay area, you most likely have met someone I am related to. I am a Crocker on my father’s side and a Carbone on my mother’s side, which are two names in our region that cannot seem to leave the peninsula ... or in some cases the school. I was lucky to grow up within driving distance of my grandparents, my aunts and uncles, my cousins, and all of the weird “we know we are related but not quite sure how” situations.
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50-year reunion at Brady’s in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at 1 p.m. Photographer Leisha MacDougall will take an official class photo and other photos between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. The Wrong Road Band (of which our classmate Dr. Steve Barter is a member) will play from 2 to 5 p.m.
When I was nine years old, my 4 siblings and I packed up into my dad’s 1985 Airstream and made our move from Orlando, Florida to Southport, Maine. The ride consisted of no air conditioning, an engine fire, two popped tires on the highway, and a lost cat. Not to mention the multitude of emotions that come with moving across the country. Family bonding! After four long days, and my mom begging to rent a car, we made it. Even after we all moved in, and found the missing cat, I didn’t feel at home. The adjustment was hard. In fact, I complained so much about wanting to move back that Aggie who was born in Maine (and luckily missed the RV ride) would also ask to go back to Florida. My parents even got me an emotional support dog for Christmas that year to try make me feel better. Thanks, mom and dad.
On June 5, 2022, Melinda Sue Allen, loving mother and dear friend to many, passed away at age 54. She lived in Waldoboro, Maine. Melinda and was born Dec. 3, 1967 in Nashua, New Hampshire to Lynne Allen. She took joy in her four daughters, Brianna Allen, Savanna Miller, Dakota...
Boothbay Region High School Class of 2022 held a graduation parade following commencement June 10. Boothbay Harbor Police and Fire departments, Southport Fire Department and a score of emergency vehicles escorted new alumni, students, family and friends from BRHS through downtown Boothbay Harbor.
Auction items are still arriving for the Boothbay Region Health Center's Online/Mobile Charity Auction. So, the board has extended the auction to close on Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. That means you still have time to select a great Father's Day Gift at inflation-beating prices and give forward to support convenient, affordable health care on the Boothbay peninsula.
Ray and Shelly Sirois recently completed America’s Great Loop aboard M/V Shellerina a 39-foot trawlerstyle power boat. They will be cruising in the Boothbay area between now and early August. For Shelly and Ray, “America’s Great Loop” was a 5,500-mile loop that included the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, the Hudson...
Boothbay Region High School Class of 2022 held its second to last procession for Class Day June 10. After walking around Boothbay Region Elementary School for the region’s youngest students’ congratulations, the seniors made their way into the BRHS gym to celebrate their last day as high school students. Seniors handed out gifts to their peers, shared stories and glimpses of several classmates’ futures, and shared looks back on their time at BRES and BRHS. Before the seniors proceeded out of the gym for the last time as students, they played a reel of photos of each student as babies or children and as they are now.
If you are reading this column early, note that on Tuesday, June 14, the polls at the Southport Town Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. to vote in the primary election. Our sixth grade students at the Southport Central School will graduate on Friday, June 17,...
Spectrum has long been committed to increasing connectivity across the state by addressing broadband access, adoption, and affordability barriers. In fact, in 2021 alone, Spectrum’s high-speed internet service was extended to reach an additional 14,000 new homes and small businesses in Maine, many in small towns and rural areas just like Southport. Every year we make significant private investments in our network technology and infrastructure, including efforts that have made gigabit-speed internet service available to every home and business in our service area.
As the summer solstice fast approaches, the sounds of hammers, lawnmowers, and boats compete with the crows - though the crows do get a head start each morning. As I write this, I'm wondering if there are any Crowvilles in the US? Hmm, there is one. Located in Louisiana, it is named after Thomas Crow. I guess naming any town after the birds would make any efforts of the chamber of commerce very difficult. Speaking of birds, the Canada geese seemed to have moved on - for now - but I’m sure they will be back.
The Municipal Review Committee (MRC) hopes one of seven bidders can operate the troubled Hampden biomass facility successfully. Management problems have dogged the facility since it opened in 2018. The plant is now in foreclosure leaving its biggest customer, MRC, searching for other refuse disposal options. Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal...
Little has changed after another year of global warming headlines. Maine’s record high temperature of 105°F, set in North Bridgton on July 10, 1911, is now one hundred and eleven years old. Thirteen towns and cities in Maine currently have high temperature records of 100 degrees and above. Seven of the records were set in 1975. The six remaining highs were set in 1897,1911 (2), 1935, 1955, and the latest, in 1988. The Maine.gov website states that the “record hottest year in Maine” was 1913 with an average temperature of 45.65°F and the “record coldest year in Maine” was 1904 with an average temperature of 38.44°F. Both the hottest year and coldest year records are over 100 years old.
Boothbay Region Elementary School students cheered on Class of 2022 soon-to-be graduates June 10. After the seniors marched around the BRES building and back down to BRHS for their class day, BRES students enjoyed a field day behind the school. Events included volleyball, limbo, foot races, lacrosse, hula-hooping, swing-and-hopping and more.
“Summer with the Past, Discovering 18th and 19th Century Art, Crafts and History” is again offered by the Lincoln County Historical Association (LCHA) for children ages 7 through 11. The program includes a week in July at the Chapman-Hall House, which has been filled, but registrations are still being accepted for the week of Aug. 8-12 at the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.
It is a great honor to serve Boothbay as your new postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.
Since the big scare here in Southport seems to be centered around taxes and the impact of the fiber optic project, I should probably comment on that. (Who ever heard of a worthwhile endeavor that came free? Never mind.) When I moved here from Bath 24 years ago, my tax...
Comments / 0