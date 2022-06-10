ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swastika on Historic Building Forces Summer Camp Shutdown

By Fatma Khaled
 3 days ago
The abrupt departure of some camp staff was partially caused by discussions around a Buddhist swastika on the historic Duveneck house, which was built in...

This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
Days after fire guts San Jose church, resilient congregation holds services

SAN JOSE – Last week, a Downtown San Jose church was badly damaged in a suspected arson. The fire didn't stop the resilient congregation from holding Sunday services.On Wednesday, the news broke: St. Paul's United Methodist Church in San Jose was on fire, a blaze authorities said was deliberately set by an arsonist."I got onto Google and said, 'uh oh.'  That's how I found out," said church member Phil Braverman.  "And then when I saw it on the news that night, that was not good."The entire front of the church, near the altar, has been gutted, including its pipe organ....
Proud Boys storm into Drag Queen event at Bay Area library

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Alameda County authorities said a group of Proud Boys stormed a Drag Queen event Saturday at the San Lorenzo library. The group of 5 men, described as members of Proud Boys, allegedly crashed the Drag Queen story hour at about 1:30 p.m. terrifying kids, parents and community members who had come to hear a story.
Lifestyle
Silicon Valley summer camp closes after swastika controversy

LOS ALTOS, Calif. — A summer camp in the Silicon Valley abruptly canceled all sessions this week over a controversy involving a swastika. Several employees, including the camp's director, at Hidden Villa in Los Altos, resigned last week over an image on tiles on the side of a building, NBC Bay Area reported.
Saddleback Church backs Rick Warren successor despite allegations

(RNS) – Leaders at Rick Warren’s Saddleback Church say a preliminary investigation has cleared Andy Wooden, Warren’s just lately introduced successor, of allegations made by a former employees member. After asserting plans to retire in September, Rick Warren, creator of “The Goal Pushed Life” and one of...
Evie M.

This "boring tourist trap" in Atwater is actually one of spookiest places you could go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
Bay Area Camp Suddenly Closes After Staffers Quit Over Swastika Scandal

A California camp known for being socially and environmentally conscious was abruptly canceled for the entire summer after several staff members quit due to alleged structural racism. Now, 900 or so campers will have to find an alternative way to spend their summer break. “This is the first time in...
Left out to dry: Sprinkler requirements the next hurdle for beleaguered CZU rebuilders

As more families in the Santa Cruz Mountains begin the rebuilding process nearly two years after losing their homes in the CZU Lightning Complex fire, another issue has become evident: a fire sprinkler requirement, and a lack of adequate water pressure for all affected families. Some say this could hinder their ability to get home more so than before: "What can I do, just move in and face possible red-tagging?"
87-year-old nun finds and imparts wisdom at Santa Clara University

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- An 87-year-old nun completing her second master's degree is among the Class of 2022 at Santa Clara University celebrating graduation on Saturday as she looks forward to putting her education to work helping others. "I had the time and the opportunity to do it so I just went for it," said Sister Judith Roach, who completed her Master of Arts in pastoral ministries in June. "I think the idea of age is becoming a little more obsolete."Roach is a member of the religious order Society of the Sacred Heart and now has three degrees after previously...
Millbrae City Councilman Attacked With Concrete Block in San Francisco

A Bay Area elected official said he is recovering after he was attacked with a concrete block in San Francisco’s Lands End Saturday. Millbrae City Councilman Anders Fung said he was walking with his family around 5 p.m. Saturday when a chunk of concrete fell from above. According to Fung, the concrete was thrown from at least 20 feet above him.
West Coast Craft Summer 2022

This single-day, outdoor market will bring together nearly 275 of the best artist and designer craftspeople in the Bay Area. Items for sale, including textiles, bags, accessories, woodcrafts, furniture, clothing, housewares, body care, ceramics, glass art, jewelry, and much more. Inspired by the mood and aesthetics of the West Coast lifestyle. Cool but sunny, laid back yet innovative, this event represents the best of the West Coast.
Your complete guide to summer 2022 on the Peninsula

Cloudless skies and warm weather draw Peninsula residents and visitors in throngs to summertime festivals, fairs, concerts and other seasonal events centered around food, art and community. And with the last couple of summers of COVID canceling or limiting many events, many are looking forward to the return of signature summer festivities like Shoreline Ampitheatre’s Fourth of July fireworks show and the San Mateo County Fair. Check out our guide to summer fun to fill your calendar from June through September.
Top 5 Best Spas in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Spas as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Spas in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:. Piedmont Springs. Featured 2022 Best of Oakland and the East Bay...
AVE Santa Clara Breaks Ground in Tasman East

AVE Santa Clara, a new premium 311-unit, eight-story, residential community from Ensemble Real Estate Investments, broke ground on May 19. AVE Santa Clara is the first of Ensemble’s seven planned projects in the 45-acre Tasman East District. The Tasman East District is planned as a vibrant mixed-use community with...
