No Tax Increase in Ambridge School District

A lawsuit by three parents claims a Pittsburgh-area school district is violating their civil and constitutional rights by teaching gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning to first grade students. The three parents in the Mount Lebanon School District are seeking a court order to stop the instruction and a jury trial...
For decades, steel mills lined Western Pennsylvania’s rivers, and though they belched out soot and pollution, they put food on the table. It’s a familiar story, nowhere more true than in Beaver County, says Skip Homan. “Steel in Beaver County was the major source of employment,” said Homan,...
Pennsylvania's Republican U.S Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz will be in the Pittsburgh area Monday night. He's hosting a "Victory in November" rally in Bethel Park. The rally kicks off at 7 p.m. Earlier this month, Dave McCormick conceded the extremely tight race to Oz. A dayslong recount determined that...
HARRISBURG, PA — The Office of Attorney General’s Environmental Crimes Section recently filed criminal charges against Energy Corporation of America (ECA), now Greylock Production, LLC (Greylock), for allegedly failing to address environmental hazards created by their operations from 2015 to 2020 at various well sites in Clearfield and Greene counties. John David Sollon, Jr., and Donald Supcoe, III, two employees who oversaw these projects, were also criminally charged.
Westmoreland County commissioners briefly walked out of their public meeting Thursday after an audience member accused them of violating the state’s open meeting law. The voting session was recessed for about 30 minutes to meet requirements of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law, which was amended by state lawmakers last year to require public bodies to post meeting agendas online at least 24 hours prior to the session.
Three Mt. Lebanon mothers are suing the school district, its leaders, its school board and a first-grade teacher for the alleged teaching of gender identity issues to elementary-age students, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court. The suit, filed by parents Carmilla Tatel, Stacy Dunn and Gretchen Melton,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the biggest road construction projects of the year is getting bigger.We're talking about the Rt. 28 work around the Highland Park Bridge -- and the additions come with more slowdowns for drivers.More work is coming outside the Highland Park Bridge construction zone, but let's start with some issues that have come up in that area.Reconstruction of the ramp from the bridge to the northbound lanes of Rt. 28 hasn't gone quite as planned, and as a result, has delayed the work.The reopening of that Northbound ramp now won't take place until around the end of July.Since it's going to take longer, PennDOT has also decided to keep the Delafield Avenue ramp closed, which should reopen by mid-July.Once the ramp from the bridge reopens, in late July, the outbound ramp from Delafield will close for reconstruction.PennDOT says it's taking the approach of getting all their work in the area done at one time and then getting out of people's way for as many years as possible.
(Featured Photo is of Gary Snair’s Rat Rod Tow Truck. Photos taken by Keith Walsh, Curtis Walsh, and Frank Sparks) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The weather was beautiful on Saturday for the 31st Annual Beaver Falls Car Cruise. The forecast early in the week was calling for rain and in an interview on Beaver County Radio earlier in the week Car Cruise Co-Chairman Tom Gargaro explained to the listeners that his father Vince was a weatherman and he was watching over from heaven and wouldn’t let it rain. Beaver County Radio Program Director, Frank Sparks called it the Vince Vortex and Gargaro agreed.
Motorists driving in the Mt. Pleasant area should be prepared for lane restrictions next week as PennDOT resurfaces routes 819 and 981 in the community. According to PennDOT project manager Rick Cutia, contractor Tresco Paving is expected to work on sections of Route 819 beginning Tuesday, with repairs to the road base. Work on an asphalt leveling course will follow on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
State police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old from Greensburg. Madison Star Hopkins hasn't been seen since June 8. She was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. She drives a dark green 2001 Jeep Cherokee with Pennsylvania license plate: KKG 1694. There is also to be a 26.2 sticker on the back window.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following several weekends filled with gun violence, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took a late-night, or early-morning depending on your perspective, stroll down E. Carson Street. In a tweet, Gainey said the visit was important so his administration can continue to build out his plan for peace. "We can't have the disruptive behavior that has erupted on our South Side and plan on focusing our policing efforts on that behavior," Mayor Gainey said. New safety measures are in place this weekend to keep the public safe - that includes 17 uniformed officers patrolling the South Side and assistance...
A man from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania is facing felony charges after allegedly passing a fake $100 bill at an airport concession stand. Police say Stephen Patterson gave the fake $100 to an employee working a concession stand at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport while purchasing some drinks. The cashier noticed that the bill was clearly marked "For Motion Picture Use Only," and contacted officers at the airport.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Ebensburg have released their results from their “Camo Cop” detail on June 8 in an effort to make the roadways safer. The detail produced a misdemeanor arrest for a fourth offense of Driving while DUI Suspended, 27 speeding citations, two seat belt citations, 14 other traffic […]
Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I have no notion of what Juneteenth traditions Clevelanders will celebrate next week for this newest national holiday. The date holds no real significance for people who grew up in Northeast Ohio, and until, oh, 15 years ago, I didn’t understand why friends in Texas howled about Juneteenth.
CANOE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are searching for a Punxsutawney man who went missing on Thursday evening. On Friday, June 10, Punxsutawney-based State Police investigated a missing person report. The individual is identified as 32-year-old Alexander Dale Winebark, of Punxsutawney. Winebark was last observed at his mother’s...
Jeep owners acknowledge each other by holding up two or three fingers from their steering wheel when they pass by on the road. There will be a lot of waving this weekend. Jeep enthusiasts will gather Friday through Sunday at the 11th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival. Organizers are expecting...
The Jeannette Industrial Park is sold out. The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. this week approved a 5-year deal to lease a more than 50,000 square-foot space in the park to Scott Electric. “Obviously, we’re very excited to bring Jeannette Industrial Park to full occupancy,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania families. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
