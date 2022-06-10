ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No Tax Increase in Ambridge School District

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ambridge, Pa.) Ambridge School Board met on Wednesday night. The Board voted, approved, and announced that its 2022-2023 budget of $52,995,542 was complete and that the tax...

wtae.com

Oz holding Bethel Park rally

Pennsylvania's Republican U.S Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz will be in the Pittsburgh area Monday night. He's hosting a "Victory in November" rally in Bethel Park. The rally kicks off at 7 p.m. Earlier this month, Dave McCormick conceded the extremely tight race to Oz. A dayslong recount determined that...
MyChesCo

AG Shapiro Charges Energy Corporation of America, Two Employees For Environmental Crimes

HARRISBURG, PA — The Office of Attorney General’s Environmental Crimes Section recently filed criminal charges against Energy Corporation of America (ECA), now Greylock Production, LLC (Greylock), for allegedly failing to address environmental hazards created by their operations from 2015 to 2020 at various well sites in Clearfield and Greene counties. John David Sollon, Jr., and Donald Supcoe, III, two employees who oversaw these projects, were also criminally charged.
CLEARFIELD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland commissioners walk out of public meeting after violation claim raised

Westmoreland County commissioners briefly walked out of their public meeting Thursday after an audience member accused them of violating the state’s open meeting law. The voting session was recessed for about 30 minutes to meet requirements of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law, which was amended by state lawmakers last year to require public bodies to post meeting agendas online at least 24 hours prior to the session.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

More slowdowns for drivers expected as Rt. 28 construction project is expanded

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the biggest road construction projects of the year is getting bigger.We're talking about the Rt. 28 work around the Highland Park Bridge -- and the additions come with more slowdowns for drivers.More work is coming outside the Highland Park Bridge construction zone, but let's start with some issues that have come up in that area.Reconstruction of the ramp from the bridge to the northbound lanes of Rt. 28 hasn't gone quite as planned, and as a result, has delayed the work.The reopening of that Northbound ramp now won't take place until around the end of July.Since it's going to take longer, PennDOT has also decided to keep the Delafield Avenue ramp closed, which should reopen by mid-July.Once the ramp from the bridge reopens, in late July, the outbound ramp from Delafield will close for reconstruction.PennDOT says it's taking the approach of getting all their work in the area done at one time and then getting out of people's way for as many years as possible.
beavercountyradio.com

“The Vince Vortex” Makes for a Beautiful Day For the 31st Annual Beaver Falls Car Cruise

(Featured Photo is of Gary Snair’s Rat Rod Tow Truck. Photos taken by Keith Walsh, Curtis Walsh, and Frank Sparks) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The weather was beautiful on Saturday for the 31st Annual Beaver Falls Car Cruise. The forecast early in the week was calling for rain and in an interview on Beaver County Radio earlier in the week Car Cruise Co-Chairman Tom Gargaro explained to the listeners that his father Vince was a weatherman and he was watching over from heaven and wouldn’t let it rain. Beaver County Radio Program Director, Frank Sparks called it the Vince Vortex and Gargaro agreed.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Paving to disrupt traffic on Routes 819, 981 in Mt. Pleasant area

Motorists driving in the Mt. Pleasant area should be prepared for lane restrictions next week as PennDOT resurfaces routes 819 and 981 in the community. According to PennDOT project manager Rick Cutia, contractor Tresco Paving is expected to work on sections of Route 819 beginning Tuesday, with repairs to the road base. Work on an asphalt leveling course will follow on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
wtae.com

State police ask for public's help in locating missing Westmoreland County teen

State police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old from Greensburg. Madison Star Hopkins hasn't been seen since June 8. She was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. She drives a dark green 2001 Jeep Cherokee with Pennsylvania license plate: KKG 1694. There is also to be a 26.2 sticker on the back window.
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey makes a late-night visit to South Side amid increase in gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following several weekends filled with gun violence, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took a late-night, or early-morning depending on your perspective, stroll down E. Carson Street. In a tweet, Gainey said the visit was important so his administration can continue to build out his plan for peace. "We can't have the disruptive behavior that has erupted on our South Side and plan on focusing our policing efforts on that behavior," Mayor Gainey said. New safety measures are in place this weekend to keep the public safe - that includes 17 uniformed officers patrolling the South Side and assistance...
97X

“These Aren’t My Pants,” Says Man Who Paid At Airport With Counterfeit Bill

A man from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania is facing felony charges after allegedly passing a fake $100 bill at an airport concession stand. Police say Stephen Patterson gave the fake $100 to an employee working a concession stand at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport while purchasing some drinks. The cashier noticed that the bill was clearly marked "For Motion Picture Use Only," and contacted officers at the airport.
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Searching for Punxsy Man Last Seen in Canoe Township

CANOE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are searching for a Punxsutawney man who went missing on Thursday evening. On Friday, June 10, Punxsutawney-based State Police investigated a missing person report. The individual is identified as 32-year-old Alexander Dale Winebark, of Punxsutawney. Winebark was last observed at his mother’s...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bantam Jeep Festival celebrates vehicle in its Butler birthplace

Jeep owners acknowledge each other by holding up two or three fingers from their steering wheel when they pass by on the road. There will be a lot of waving this weekend. Jeep enthusiasts will gather Friday through Sunday at the 11th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival. Organizers are expecting...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lease deal fills Jeannette Industrial Park

The Jeannette Industrial Park is sold out. The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. this week approved a 5-year deal to lease a more than 50,000 square-foot space in the park to Scott Electric. “Obviously, we’re very excited to bring Jeannette Industrial Park to full occupancy,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean...
FOX8 News

Pennsylvania governor urges action on $2K payments to families

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania families. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]

