DJ Blake Ward and Xa’Pariis Ebony met at a drag show in Dallas put on by Disco, TX. Ebony, a member of the House of Ebony, had been hired to vogue. Ward, known for throwing some of the best parties in Dallas, was the DJ for the event. It was right before the pandemic, and the two performers were impressed by each other’s professionalism. That night, they showed interest in working together in the future.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO