ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Finebaum takes another shot at Swinney, trashes Clemson fans

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFeI3_0g6piC1X00

Paul Finebaum just can’t stop hating on Clemson.

Earlier this week, the ESPN talking head went on record saying that he believes Georgia’s Kirby Smart is a better coach than Clemson’s Dabo Swinney , in response to the Sporting News’ Bill Bender ranking Swinney ahead of Smart as the second-best coach in college football behind Nick Saban.

Finebaum called Swinney “yesterday’s news” and said Smart is “where it’s at in college football today.”

“We want somebody to take a chance and say, ‘You know what? Kirby Smart’s a better coach than Dabo Swinney,’ and I don’t care how many national championships he has,” Finebaum said. “I’m saying it right now. And I am saying it right now, just for the record.”

Finebaum threw more shade at Swinney on Sports Radio 105.5 WNSP this week — while taking big shots at Clemson’s fan base as well.

“I always kind of vacillate sometimes, but there is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday) that the most insecure, paranoid fan base of college football in America is Clemson,” Finebaum said. “The Clemson-ites take that to a whole new level. It’s one thing if you’ve never won a national championship. It’s another thing if you haven’t won one since 1988 like Notre Dame, or Michigan that has won a grand total of one and a half national championships in 70 years. But these guys have won two in recent years, and they are just so desperate for attention. They are so desperate for adulation. They are so desperate to be loved.”

Finebaum added that he thinks Swinney is “living off of Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.”

“And they play in a league that speaks for itself. I don’t need to waste your audience’s time on the ACC,” Finebaum said. “I’ve already talked about where that league is going. And Dabo Swinney’s not the second-best coach in the country. Not at all. … To me, Dabo is living off of Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, and we saw what a mess he made out of the ‘next great quarterback’ last year.”

“So, I just laugh at Clemson fans,” he continued. “Get over yourself, OK? You’re not that important. This is 2022. College football has left you behind.”

No fanbase is more passionate about winning. Clemson fans and businesses have always stepped up to provide what is needed for the Tigers to compete with the best. The college landscape has changed with name, image and likeness. Dear Old Clemson will do things the ‘Clemson way’ to support a grassroots effort to help the best fanbase in the nation meet this new challenge. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROtr0_0g6piC1X00

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill makes surprising claim about Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill’s latest praise of Tua Tagovailoa might come as his most surprising yet. Hill on Friday debuted a new podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” and made some surprising claims in it. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver compared his previous quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, to his new one in Tua Tagovailoa. In Hill’s eyes, Tagovailoa is more accurate, and that is the way Hill likes it.
NFL
On3.com

Former Clemson QB has chance to win championship, talks what's next

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant led the Tigers to the ACC championship in 2017. Nearly five years later, Bryant is playing for another title. Bryant and the Zappers will face the Bored Ape Football Club in the Fan Controlled Football championship game Saturday night at 8 p.m. The game, which will be played in Atlanta, will be streamed live on Twitch, NBCLX, Peacock, DAZN and Fubo Sports Network.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Massive College Baseball Upset

After enjoying a great deal of the Women's College World Series, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was also impressed with the men on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Herby shouted out the Fighting Irish following their series-clinching win over the Vols. "Incredible accomplishment by Notre Dame baseball taking 2 of 3 against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Spun

Tennessee Baseball Manager Reacts To Shocking Upset Loss

The Tennessee Volunteers aren't going to Omaha. Notre Dame eliminated the top-seeded squad from the NCAA's college baseball super regionals with a 7-3 upset on Sunday. Down 3-1 after six, the Fighting Irish scored three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to stun the Volunteers in Knoxville. Per...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Keith Olbermann Calls For NFL Coach To Be Banned

Former ESPN SportsCenter host turned political pundit Keith Olbermann believes the National Football League needs to ban assistant coach Jack Del Rio. Del Rio spoke out on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, referring to it as a "dust up." The Washington Commanders assistant coach wondered why there was...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Hurts looks absolutely jacked at OTAs

Jalen Hurts has probably been spending some time in the gym with new teammate AJ Brown. A photo of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Hurts looking absolutely ripped at OTAs went viral this week. The difference was very striking compared to how Hurts looked at OTAs just last year. Take a look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Espn#The Sporting News#Swinney On Sports Radio#Notre Dame
The Spun

Nick Saban Offers Scholarships To Twin Football Recruits

Offenses could one day see double when opposing Alabama. According to Andrew Bone of Rivals, the Crimson Tide presented scholarship offers to Jacob and Jerod Smith. The twins from Loomis Chaffee High School in Connecticut both made an impression when attending the school's camp on Wednesday. "Coach Saban said my...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Former Alabama Quarterback Ruling

After being charged with a felony stemming from an alleged January incident with estranged wife Sara Evans, former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was found guilty of reckless endangerment Thursday. Barker was convicted of reckless endangerment not involving a weapon, which is a misdemeanor, according to AL.com. The 49-year-old will reportedly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: The SEC Made College Baseball History On Saturday

The SEC is well-represented in the NCAA's college baseball tournament. On Saturday, the conference dominated during super-regional play. As noted by the SEC's Twitter page, it was the first time a conference ever went 5-0 during this stage. Texas A&M became the first team to punch a ticket to Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy