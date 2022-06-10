ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIV Golf: Bryson DeChambeau becomes latest player to join tour

The Independent
 3 days ago

Bryson DeChambeau has become the latest high-profile golfer to join the controversial LIV Golf tour.

The former US Open champion and eight-time winner on the PGA Tour joins the likes of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson in switching to the breakaway Saudi-backed series.

The PGA Tour confirmed on Thursday that all players currently playing at the opening event in St Albans this week and any who play in future events are indefinitely suspended.

“Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play. He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence,” said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman upon the announcement.

“He’s not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond.”

DeChambeau had previously been linked with the move but said in February that “as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I.”

Johnson also said he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour on the same day, but subsequently resigned his membership and is competing in the opening £20milion, 54-hole event at Centurion Club this week.

Related
The Independent

LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and final day scores as Charl Schwartzel wins and Patrick Reed latest PGA Tour star to join

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel banked $4.75 million on Saturday by winning the richest tournament in golf history, while the event’s Saudi backers faced renewed backlash after a 9/11 victims’ group called for American players to withdraw from the rebel series.Schwartzel held on for a one-shot victory at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London to secure the $4 million prize for the individual victory — along with another $750,000 from his share of the $3 million purse earned by his four-man Stinger team for topping the team rankings.Schwartzel, the 2011 winner at Augusta National, collected more prize money...
GOLF
The Independent

Matt Fitzpatrick focuses on positives from US PGA Championship ahead of US Open

Matt Fitzpatrick will focus on the positives of his near-miss in the PGA Championship as he approaches the next major as one of the favourites for the title.Fitzpatrick played in the last group in the final round at Southern Hills and missed out on the play-off between Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris by two shots after a costly bogey on the 17th.The tie for fifth was still Fitzpatrick’s best result in a major and his seventh top-10 finish in just 12 events this season, while his 2013 US Amateur victory at Brookline means he returns to Boston for the 122nd...
GOLF
The Independent

Phil Mickelson expresses empathy for 9/11 families amid heat over joining LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson has expressed his “deepest sympathy” to the families of those who lost loved ones in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the wake of stinging criticism of his decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.A group representing victims’ families and survivors accused Mickelson and a number of fellow high-profile American players of sportswashing and betraying their country by competing in last week’s event at Centurion Club.Asked about the letter written by Terry Strada, the national chair of 911familiesunited.org, in a press conference ahead of the US Open, a visibly uncomfortable Mickelson said: “I would say to the Strada...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

