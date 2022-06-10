ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

James Craig to run as write-in for Michigan GOP primary

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3dZI_0g6phx6X00

Former Detroit police Chief James Craig said he will run as a write-in candidate in the Republican primary for governor after fraudulent signatures on petitions left him short of the minimum to get on the Aug. 2 ballot.

“I’m not going to roll over,” Craig said Thursday night on WJBK-TV , known as Fox 2 Detroit. “This is not about me as a candidate. This is about the voters of Michigan.”

Craig was considered a GOP front-runner with wide name recognition in southeastern Michigan before he and four other Republicans were scratched from the ballot because of phony signatures turned in by paid circulators.

“I’m going to run as a write-in,” Craig said. “I’m going to be the next governor.”

Wealthy business consultant Perry Johnson is asking a federal judge to revive his campaign, though his lawsuit is a long shot.

Five candidates remain in the Republican primary: Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano and Ralph Rebandt. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Kelley was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanors for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Defense attorney Heath Lynch has said Kelley “has every intention of continuing his campaign in earnest.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Perry Johnson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
65K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy