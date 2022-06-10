ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depp Trial May Have Hurt His Popularity With Men More Than Women–Poll

By Jamie Burton
 3 days ago
A crisis and reputational management expert explains why Johnny Depp may have lost favor amongst men and boomers despite his victory in the Amber Heard...

The Independent

Amber Heard’s friend says Johnny Depp told him about ‘rage activities’ with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss

Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard’s friend that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis, according to shocking testimony in the former spouses’ defamation trial.In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that Mr Depp confided in him that he “experienced great bouts of jealousy” in relationships which also fuelled his alcohol issues.“He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities,” testified Mr Wright.“He...
The Independent

Johnny Depp: Actor’s popularity drops after winning Amber Heard trial, new data says

Johnny Depp’s popularity has fallen among US adults, following his legal victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in a high-profile defamation trial. Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.After six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, on 1 June, the jury sided in favour of Depp, finding Heard liable for defamation.While the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s overwhelming popularity on social media amid and after the trial painted a picture of rising favorability for Depp, the data tells a...
GOBankingRates

How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Despite all of his professional triumphs, his personal life is currently what's making the biggest...
NBC News

How the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury got it wrong — twice

The jury got it wrong. It found that actor Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in three separate statements, delivering a $15 million verdict Wednesday on a lawsuit he filed against her. But similarly, the $2 million award against Depp in Heard’s countersuit of defamation was wrong too, in my opinion.
Page Six

Amber Heard’s sister posts supportive message after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s sister posted an emotional message of support after the “Aquaman” actress lost her defamation trial against Johnny Depp. Whitney Heard said in her statement Sunday that she “will always be proud” of the fact that Amber, 36, testified against Depp, 58, despite the jury ruling in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s favor last Wednesday. “I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the...
TMZ.com

Amber Heard Spotted for the First Time Since Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard's emerged for the first time since being on the losing end of the Johnny Depp defamation trial ... trading a private jet for a chauffeured car. The actress popped up Friday at an airfield in Washington, D.C. -- where she climbed down the stairs of her private plane and was ushered into a waiting luxury SUV. Amber's traveling party is at least four deep ... including her sister, Whitney Henriquez.
OK! Magazine

Reclusive Brad Pitt Spends Most Of His Time Alone At Home Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle: Source

Feeling the blues. Brad Pitt's drawn out custody battle with his estranged ex Angelina Jolie is said to be taking a toll on the Hollywood A-lister. Once more of a social butterfly, sources spilled the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star now hardly ever leaves his Los Feliz mansion."Brad doesn't really mingle like he used to," a source dished in the print issue of Us Weekly. "He just has no desire to socialize these days." The embattled actor has been wrapped up in a heated legal battle with the Maleficent star over the custody of their children since their...
Page Six

Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp’s TikTok message about moving ‘forward’

Amber Heard has responded to Johnny Depp’s first TikTok, in which he boasted about moving forward following their defamation trial. “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement (via People). “The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.” Heard, 36, also addressed the future of women’s rights in her immediate statement following her loss to Depp, 58, in court last week. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to...
Deadline

Amber Heard Wants To Appeal Jury Decision In Favor Of Johnny Depp, Her Attorney Tells ‘Today’: “She Has Some Excellent Grounds For It”

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard’s attorney, appearing on NBC’s Today, said that her client “absolutely” wants to appeal a Virginia jury’s decision in favor of Johnny Depp, finding that the actress is liable for defamation in her Washington Post op ed claiming domestic abuse. “She has some excellent grounds for it,” Elaine Bredehoft told Savannah Guthrie. In the interview, Bredehoft blamed a number of factors for Heard’s loss, citing evidentiary decisions as well as the influence of social media. “She was demonized here,” Bredehoft said. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been...
EW.com

Pirateship docks outside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial courthouse

The pirate's life has followed Johnny Depp to the courthouse in Fairfax County, Va. On Tuesday, a flatbed truck decked out as a Pirates of the Caribbean ship anchored down by the building's front entrance as the jury deliberates inside. The makeshift pirate ship is just the latest oddity to appear outside the courthouse, where large crowds of diehard Depp supporters (and some alpacas) have gathered to show their support.
