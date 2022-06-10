ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS ‘Yet to Come’ Lyrics: Here’s the Emotional Meaning of the Band’s New Song

By Jason Pham
 3 days ago

If you’re an ARMY, you may be wondering what BTS’ “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” lyrics mean in English and how their lead single from their new album, Proof , is a message to themselves and their fans.

“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is the lead single from BTS ‘ first anthology album, Proof , which was released on June 10, 2022. The song iso ne of three new tracks on the album, along with “Run BTS” and “For Youth.” “The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors,” BTS’ management company, Big Hit Entertainment and HYBE Labels said in a statement in May 2022.  “The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

BTS —which consists of members Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga Jimin, V and Jungkoo k—debuted in June 2013 with their debut single, “No More Dream.” Since then, the seven-member K-pop boy group has been nominated for two Grammys, sold out concerts across the world and collaborated with artists like Halsey, Coldplay and Steve Aoki. “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is the band’s first Korean single since their 2020 song, “Life Goes On,” from their extended play, BE .

So what do BTS’ “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” lyrics mean in English? Read on for the Korean to English translation of BTS’ “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” lyrics.

What are BTS’ “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” lyrics about?

What are BTS’ “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” lyrics about? The title is a reference to BTS’ “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life” series—also known as the “HYYH” era—which consisted of several short films, as well as a storyline told through 20 interconnected music videos. In “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, BTS reflect on their career in the past nine years and how the “best is yet to come.” “ Yeah, the past was honestly the best / But my best is what comes next / I’m not playin’, nah for sure,” the lyrics read. “ Heading towards the day ’till I get winded / You and I, best moment is yet to come.”

In another part of the lyrics, BTS sing about how they’re just seven members who “loved music” and didn’t imagine their success. “ Not sure since when / But they say we’re the best / Full of these unfamiliar names / Now they just feel heavy / We just loved music / We’re just running forward / Promise that we’ll keep on comin’ back for more,” the lyrics read. The lyrics continue, “ Somewhere deep inside your heart / There still lives a young boy / My moment is yet to come.”

At the end of “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),”  BTS sing about how they’re proud of their accomplishments in the past nine years, but there’s still so much left they want to do and how they’re excited for “what comes next.” The song also sees BTS sing about “you and I,” a message to their fanbase, ARMY. “ Through the memories, so beautifully / Yeah, the past was honestly the best / But my best is what comes next,” the lyrics read. ” We’ll be singin’ till the morn / Heading towards the day more like ourselves / Y ou and I, best moment is yet to come.”

Read BTS’ “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” lyrics in English and Korean, via Genius , below.

BTS “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” lyrics in English

[Intro: Jung Kook, Jimin , V , Jin ]

Was it honestly the best?

‘Cause I just wanna see the next

Diligently passing through

All our yesterdays so beautifully

Yeah, the past was honestly the best

But my best is what comes next

I’m not playin’, nah for sure

Heading towards the day ’till I get winded

You and I, best moment is yet to come

Moment is yet to come, yeah

[Verse 1: V, Jung Kook ]

Not sure since when

But they say we’re the best

Full of these unfamiliar names

Now they just feel heavy

We just loved music

We’re just running forward

Promise that we’ll keep on comin’ back for more

[Pre-Chorus: Jin, Jung Kook ]

Somewhere deep inside your heart

There still lives a young boy

My-y-y-y moment is yet to come

Yet to come

[Chorus: SUGA, V , j-hope , Jin , *RM*, **Jimin**]

Uh, do you have a dream, what’s at the end of that path?

Moment is yet to come, yeah

Uh, in the hush of night, we won’t stop moving

Yet to come

*Uh, we gonna touch the sky, ‘fore the day we die*

**Moment is yet to come, yeah**

*Uh, this is only the beginning, the best yet to come*

[Verse 2: SUGA, RM ]

That uncomfortable title we were given one day

We are still abashed by being called the best

You know, I, I just love music

Nothing much has changed from back then

If nothing much has changed, probably

You’ll say it’s all a lie, yeah

There were a lot of changes but

I’m still the same, a new chapter

Every moment is my new best

Like I’m thirteen years old again

Spittin’ bars just like I did back then, huh

[Verse 3: j-hope, RM , SUGA ]

Still got a lot to learn

My life, got a lot to fulfill

If you’re askin’ me why

My heart’s tellin’ you

We ain’t about it

The world’s expectations

We ain’t about it

That step of being the best

We ain’t about it

Crowns and flowers, countless trophies

We ain’t about it

Dream and hope, and goin’ forward

We so about it

It’s back to square one after making one long turn, back to one

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V ]

Somewhere deep inside your heart

There still lives a young boy

My-y-y-y moment is yet to come

Yet to come

[Chorus: SUGA, Jung Kook , j-hope , Jimin , *RM*, **Jin**]

Uh, do you have a dream? What’s at the end of that path?

Moment is yet to come, yeah

Uh, in the hush of night, we won’t stop moving

Yet to come

*Uh, we gonna touch the sky, ‘fore the day we die*

**Moment is yet to come, yeah**

*Uh, this is only the beginning, the best yet to come*

[Outro: Jin, Jung Kook , Jimin , V ]

So was it honestly the best? ( The best )

‘Cause I just wanna see the next ( ‘Cause I just wanna see the next, yeah )

Dazzlingly passing

Through the memories ( Through ) so beautifully ( Beautifully )

Yeah, the past was honestly the best ( The best )

But my best is what comes next ( But my best is what comes next, yeah )

We’ll be singin’ till the morn

Heading towards ( Towards ) the day more like ourselves ( Like )

You and I, best moment is yet to come

BTS “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” lyrics in Korean

[Intro: Jung Kook, Jimin , V , Jin ]

Was it honestly the best?

‘Cause I just wanna see the next

부지런히 지나온

어제들 속에 아름답게

Yeah, the past was honestly the best

But my best is what comes next

I’m not playin’, nah for sure

그날을 향해 숨이 벅차게

You and I, best moment is yet to come

Moment is yet to come, yeah

[Verse 1: V, Jung Kook ]

다들 언제부턴가

말하네 우릴 최고라고

온통 알 수 없는 names

이젠 무겁기만 해

노래가 좋았다고

그저 달릴 뿐이라고

Promise that we’ll keep on comin’ back for more

[Pre-Chorus: Jin, Jung Kook ]

너의 마음속 깊은 어딘가

여전한 소년이 있어

My-y-y-y moment is yet to come

Yet to come

[Chorus: SUGA, V , j-hope , Jin , *RM*, **Jimin**]

Uh, 당신은 꿈꾸는가 , 그 길의 끝은 무엇일까

Moment is yet to come, yeah

Uh, 모두가 숨죽인 , 우린 발을 멈추지 않아

Yet to come

*Uh, we gonna touch the sky, ‘fore the day we die*

**Moment is yet to come, yeah**

*Uh, 자 이제 시작이야 , the best yet to come*

[Verse 2: SUGA, RM ]

언젠가부터 붙은 불편한 수식어

최고란 말은 아직까지 낯간지러워

난 난 말야 걍 음악이 좋은 걸

여전히 그때와 다른 게 별로 없는걸

아마 다른 별로 없다면

You’ll say it’s all a lie, yeah

변화는 많았지만

변함은 없었다 , a new chapter

순간이 새로운 최선

지금 마치 열세

그때의 나처럼 뱉어 , huh

[Verse 3: j-hope, RM , SUGA ]

아직도 배울게 많고

나의 인생 채울게 많아

그 이유를 물어본다면

내 심장이 말하잖아

We ain’t about it

이 세상의 기대

We ain’t about it

최고란 기준의 step

We ain’t about it

왕관과 , 수많은 트로피

We ain’t about it

Dream and hope, and goin’ forward

We so about it

긴긴 원을 돌아 결국 또 제자리 , back to one

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V ]

너의 마음속 깊은 어딘가

여전한 소년이 있어

My-y-y-y moment is yet to come

Yet to come

[Chorus: SUGA, Jung Kook , j-hope , Jimin , *RM*, **Jin**]

Uh, 당신은 꿈꾸는가 , 그 길의 끝은 무엇일까

Moment is yet to come, yeah

Uh, 모두가 숨죽인 , 우린 발을 멈추지 않아

Yet to come

*Uh, we gonna touch the sky, ‘fore the day we die*

**Moment is yet to come, yeah**

*Uh, 자 이제 시작이야 , the best yet to come*

[Outro: Jin, Jung Kook , Jimin , V ]

So was it honestly the best? ( The best )

‘Cause I just wanna see the next ( ‘Cause I just wanna see the next, yeah )

눈부시게 지나온

기억들 속에 ( 속에 ) 참 아름답게 ( 답게 )

Yeah, the past was honestly the best ( The best )

But my best is what comes next ( But my best is what comes next, yeah )

We’ll be singin’ till the morn

그날을 향해 ( 향해 ) 우리답게 ( 답게 )

You and I, best moment is yet to come

