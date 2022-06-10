Live At 9: Mid-South Infectious Disease Doctor Weighs in on Rising COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is rising again. Hospitalizations are increasing too. This current surge isn’t as bad as previous surges, but numbers have worsened since February. Shelby County is the hot spot in the Mid-South with an average of more than 600 people testing positive daily. Cases have […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country and Shelby County is averaging more cases than it has seen in months. Like many cities nationwide, Memphis is dealing with another wave of the coronavirus. Despite the exhaustion, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Manoj Jain feels he understands what’s at stake. “I know people are frustrated about […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Department of Justice report found that more people became victims of violent crime during the months of June, July and August over a 17-year period. Dr. Amaia Iratzoqui is a criminology professor at the University of Memphis and said there are several reasons why criminal behavior increases when it is hot […]
Tennessee’s Governor recently signed an executive order aimed at enhancing school safety efforts across the state. Local leaders are now developing those kind of programs as well as addressing the root of the violence. Two members of the Memphis and Shelby County Juvenile Justice Board spoke with Live at 9 about their recent meeting.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The actions of one Mid-South man are giving a woman overseas a second chance at life. Over a decade ago, Benjamin Orgel sent in a mouth swab to be entered into the National Bone Marrow Registry. Earlier this year, he got a call he was a...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Check the plants around you, as poison hemlock is growing across the state. The plant, which grows ten to ten feet tall, is poisonous to livestock and humans according to the United States Department of Agriculture. For some, it is invading their gardens and other areas...
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Tate County man is angry and calling for something to be done after he says his sister’s hospital room at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto was filthy. He shot video of her room and shared it with FOX13. Chad Romero said when he went to visit...
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Leaders in a Mid-South community are trying to turn the tide and rebuild their community. Tunica County has lost a tenth of its population in 9 years, according to the census bureau. The Tunica County Development coalition is working with Ole Miss for answers and...
The daughter of a prison administrator who was brutally raped and murdered on the grounds of West Tennessee State Penitentiary has filed suit against Warden John Fitz and unnamed corrections officers, alleging systemic failures led to her mother’s death — including woefully inadequate staffing and a culture that encouraged guards to downplay sexual assault and […]
The post Family of murdered Tennessee Department of Correction official files second suit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Heart and Soul Catering […]
Whether you are looking for healthier options or just want to try something new, the Memphis Vegan Festival has you covered. And a Memphis chef wants us to learn there’s more to vegan meals than just lettuce and kale. Chef Ayesha Collier owns Sun of a Vegan.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early-season heatwave will be present this week as Memphis and surrounding areas experience high temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning has been placed in effect for the entire Mid-South on Monday until 8 p.m. High humidity and temperatures will reach near 98 degrees which will send...
The temperatures make it a good day to relax inside with a good book and our summer reading series has the perfect reading material for Memphis romantics. Not only did the author of “Finding Jupiter” use her roots in the Bluff City for inspiration, Kelis Rowe decided to set her story in Memphis.
Photo: Rev. Lewis C. Taylor, founding pastor of New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Nesbit. (Image provided by the DeSoto County Museum) Note: In late May, DeSoto County News was on hand as New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, located on Church Road in Nesbit, was celebrating its 172nd year as a church. Current...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Havana Mix in Downtown Memphis hosted a unique mixer where Black men held conversations about mental health and fatherhood on Sunday. "Cigars and Conversations" celebrated Father's Day early and stressed the importance of fatherhood as a whole. Two local groups organized the event, Black Men Crowned and 100 Black Men of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis celebrates Pride Month with two festivals. Organizers of Tri-State Black Pride say their event was created 30 years out of necessity. That need has grown into a mission of off providing the LGBTQ+ community access to vital health and financial services. Directors of Tri-State Black...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found dead at an apartment building in the University Area Wednesday, MPD confirmed. Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call at the Serenity Towers on 400 South Highland around noon. The cause of death is unknown. Serenity Towers has been in legal trouble for weeks after no air conditioning, no […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Problem Solvers helped get some attention from the city for an overgrown lot in the Oakhaven area. In the process, we may have stumbled on some wildlife making a home in the thick underbrush. G.W. Richardson bought his Oakhaven home during the winter four years ago. He didn’t realize the grass […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many did what they could to beat the scorching heat Sunday. A splash pad at Peabody Park was packed with young and old. They were all huddled under the cool spouts. “Hot, hot, hot!” screamed one uncle who decided to bring his niece there. Other parents had the same idea. “Trying to […]
SENATOBIA, Miss — Officials in Tate County, Mississippi, are working to improve infrastructure in the area. They're getting two new roundabouts on Main Street in Senatobia paid for by the state. ABC24 Photojournalist Sheila Whaley spoke with the mayor of Senatobia and the director of the Economic Development Foundation...
Comments / 0