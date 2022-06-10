Live At 9: Mid-South Infectious Disease Doctor Weighs in on Rising COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country and Shelby County is averaging more cases than it has seen in months. Like many cities nationwide, Memphis is dealing with another wave of the coronavirus. Despite the exhaustion, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Manoj Jain feels he understands what’s at stake. “I know people are frustrated about […]

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO