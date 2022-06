In her latest post on Instagram - otherwise known as, ‘The One Where Rachel Wore Monica’s Dress’ - Jennifer Aniston gave the people what they wanted: Friends nostalgia. In a series of photos on Stories, Aniston posted a picture of cast-mate Courteney Cox, with the caption: ‘Does this dress look familiar? Still got it!’ The next picture is a selfie of her wearing exactly the same outfit circa now: a ditsy-print black-and-white dress that looks just as cool in 2022 as it did in the early ‘00s.

