ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Queer Eye’ Host Karamo Brown Calls on Straight Supporters to Speak Up Against Anti-Gay Laws, Queer Community to Unify

By Karamo Brown, as told to Brad Japhe
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0moGPp_0g6pf1w400

I always like to use Pride as a time to reflect on our community because it’s easy for us to present a narrative to those on the outside that everything is great — but we’re often not tending to our own issues at home.

We have homophobia, racism and transphobia right within our very own community. We know that just from looking at our bars and seeing the segregation. We know that with the disparity of health care — when the AIDS crisis happened, white gay men were prioritized over Blacks and Latinos and the trans community. And we don’t sustain progress if we’re not banded together, speaking as a unified voice. I’ve never understood how any marginalized community thinks they’re going to get their rights by stripping away someone else’s.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Anytime there is progress, it happens because we act in lockstep. Of course there’s more that we need to do, but the fact that we’re making sure that trans rights are a priority — or that African Americans, Latinos and Asians are feeling seen and heard — that’s progress. When I turn on the TV and I see Fire Island with a predominantly Asian cast — how beautiful that we’re seeing the Asian gay experience. All around us we are seeing strides suggestive of a greater awareness that we’ve been doing things wrong and maybe we need to be better.

All individuals within the community need to look at their biases and microaggressions, no matter how small, and reflect: How is this joke or how is this shade going to help us propel? Check those comments, check those jokes; we’re hurting ourselves when we should all be in this fight together. Respect our fellow human beings. If we can’t see the power of being together and unified, then how can we expect anyone on the outside to do the same?

But if we can make those changes, I do feel optimistic for our allies and even for those who don’t support LGBTQ+. I do believe that progress will be made. We just need our straight allies, specifically, to speak up. If we learned anything through the hardships of 2020, it’s that those in power must feel uncomfortable. If you’re not part of a marginalized community, it is your duty to be uncomfortable consistently. Put actions to your words.

When we see bills that are clearly affecting children, such as the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida, that’s where we need allies to be in the room fighting for what’s right. I could scream as loud as I want, but when those legislators see someone like me, a gay Black man, they unfortunately do not hear me as someone who speaks their language. Allies are seen and heard in these rooms.

As for those that stand against progress, these individuals need to grow on their own. Google is everyone’s friend; inform yourself. But for me, with the platform I have, what I’ve realized is that I have to continue to run this race and reach out across the divide with conversations that appeal to feelings: What do you feel, why do you feel? When you ask those feeling questions, you get more to the core of stubborn stereotypes and phobias. It’s not our duty to change minds. But we have to reach their hearts, and then we’ll start seeing their minds change. Pride is a celebration that was born of a battle. So let’s be mindful of that. Then, after we fight, we can party our asses off!

Karamo Brown is a host of Netflix’s Queer Eye and co-author of the children’s book I Am Perfectly Designed .

This story first appeared in the June 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 16

John Perry
3d ago

Karamo Brown, please read the Parental Rights in Education Act. Then quote verbatim the language you find offensive. Then explain why you find it offensive.

Reply
7
Shady Wade
3d ago

Of course they want you to Condon their sinful ways. By condoning them it causes you to sin. Witness against it not for it.

Reply
5
Jimmy Edmonds
3d ago

Will not happen. Normal Americans are finally speaking up against this trash.

Reply
7
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Attempts to Crash Wedding

A scene unfolded outside the home of Britney Spears on Thursday afternoon as the singer’s onetime husband, Jason Alexander, was tackled and detained by police for attempting to crash her wedding. Alexander, who married Spears in 2004 in a quickie Las Vegas wedding that lasted only 55 hours before she had it annulled, live-streamed the activity on Instagram. In one clip, Alexander is seen roaming the property and announcing loudly to someone on-site, “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife,” he says. “I’m here to crash the wedding.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Marries Sam Asghari...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phylicia Rashad, RuPaul and Billy Porter Among Hollywood Winners

Jesse Tyler Ferguson earned the Tony for best supporting actor in the revival of Richard Greenberg’s play Take Me Out, the first of many Hollywood stars who took home awards at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday. Phylicia Rashad won best supporting actress in a play for Skeleton Crew, her second Tony win. “You don’t come to this place alone,” said Rashad, thanking playwright Dominique Morisseau and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary Composer-Lyricist to Win Best...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
State
Florida State
The Independent

First gay Scouts head hails importance of LGBTQ+ leaders after being made a dame

The importance of young people seeing leaders from LGBTQ+ communities is “huge”, the first female and openly gay chair of the Scouts has said.Dame Ann Limb, who held the position from 2015 to 2021, has been made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to young people and philanthropy.Speaking after hearing about her honour, Dame Ann said she does not think “it would have been possible” for an openly gay person to lead the Scout Association 20 years ago.She said: “The reality is that societal attitudes have changed significantly in this country towards recognising each of us as...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karamo Brown
Person
Wanda Sykes
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queer Community#Gay Community#Gay Men#Racism#Blacks And#La Pride#The Purse Strings#African Americans#Latinos#Asians
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Saucy Santana Embraces Being Labeled “A Gay Rapper” In New Cover Story

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana is Hip-Hop’s newest phenom, thanks to his viral hit, “Material Girl.” Ahead of the release of his new single, “Booty,” the rapper graced the June cover of Teen Vogue—making him a cover star for the second time. Though homophobia is still running rampant in the rap industry, Santana explained why he’s now embracing being a “gay rapper.” He also shared his dream collaborations and goals as an artist.More from VIBE.comDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards NominationsYo Gotti To Headline Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth CelebrationA Lizzo Documentary Headed To...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
MarketRealist

Where Are Warren Jeffs’ Many Children Now? FLDS Uncovered

Convicted sex offender and leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) Warren Jeffs is serving a lengthy prison term. His followers continue to listen to the polygamous leader, who has had dozens of wives and around 60 children. Where are Jeffs’ children now?. Article...
RELIGION
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
RELIGION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy