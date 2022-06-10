ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Carol Burnett, Steve Carell Toast Julie Andrews at AFI Life Achievement Gala: “A Great Dame In Every Sense of the Word”

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350bac_0g6perLS00

After a two-year pandemic delay, Julie Andrews was finally honored with AFI’s Life Achievement Award on Thursday, in a star-studded celebration that included Carol Burnett , Steve Carell , Gwen Stefani and Cynthia Erivo.

The 86-year-old star of The Sound of Music , Mary Poppins and The Princess Diaries made a rare public appearance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to receive the honor, telling The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the event, “I’m still taking the wonder of it in because it’s such a huge evening.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

And living up to that, the evening kicked off with a spectacle, as a woman in costume as Mary Poppins descended from the ceiling and flew around the theater, followed by an onstage Sound of Music cast reunion with the film’s child stars, including Angela Cartwright, Debbie Turner, Duane Chase, Kym Karath and Nicholas Hammond, now all grown up. They led the entire crowd in a singalong of “Do-Re-Mi,” before a video began with Andrews reflecting on her upbringing and key moments in her career, which would be woven through the rest of the evening.

Burnett, Andrews’ longtime friend who sat beside her for the whole celebration, recalled when the two then-theater actors met in 1960, went to dinner and never stopped talking — and haven’t since.

“It was if we’d always known each other, and that evening kicked off what was to be, so far, a six-decade relationship, professional and best of all, personal,” Burnett said, reflecting on their multiple comedy specials together.

“This award is so very much deserved. Julie has constantly given us her all and her all is awe-inspiring,” she added. “You’re a great dame in every sense of the word. I love you. Congratulations Chum,” referencing a nickname the two call each other.

Dick Van Dyke, who starred opposite Andrews in Mary Poppins , sent a video message, joking that “first of all I want to thank you for not criticizing my Cockney accent because it was really bad — the worst ever seen in cinema, someone once wrote.” He also declared, “For a lady who doesn’t have any blue blood, you’re royalty, I really mean it.”

Next up Carell, who plays Andrews’ animated son in the Despicable Me franchise, appeared on stage, teasing that her character in the films is “an absolute horror show” while the actress is quite the opposite.

“It’s kind of a miracle when you meet someone who is an authentic legend and they not only live up to your expectations but succeed them,” Carell said. “She is the epitome of grace and elegance. She is kinder, funnier and more charming than you’d ever imagine. She’s even better than you’d hope she’d be. It has been a career highlight for me to able to know her and work with her, even in some small way.”

Jane Seymour, Bo Derek and Hector Elizondo also took the mic to sing Andrews’ praises, and Stefani — a lifelong fan who said The Sound of Music changed her life — gushed, “I would not be me without the inspiration of Julie Andrews. I have to pinch myself right now because this is crazy.”

Near the end of the evening, Erivo made a surprise appearance to perform a rendition of The Sound of Music’ s “Edelweiss,” followed by a video package of sweet sentiments from Anne Hathaway, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelly Clarkson, Hugh Jackman and Bridgerton ‘s Nicola Coughlan.

“Not only is she real, she’s better than real, she’s aspirational. I’m so lucky that she was there to set an example for me when I was starting,” Hathaway, who starred alongside Andrews in The Princess Diaries , said. “I love you Julie. Cheers to you.”

Then it finally came time for Andrews herself to take the stage, which she did to a massive standing ovation.

“I had no idea what I was going to see tonight and I’m gobsmacked,” she told the audience. “Thanks to all of the friends tonight who have contributed so much.” The star noted what a collaboration the night was, and recalled a story of leaving the Fox lot while finishing The Sound of Music and running into a set painter, remembering how enthusiastic he was and how it reminded her how many people are involved in making movies.

“Usually on a night such as this, one thanks one’s agent and one’s manager, one’s publicist, and in fact I do thank all of them, and they’re all here this evening,” Andrews said. “But I would also like to thank the vast number of people you don’t get to see other than when their names are listed in those all-too-fast credits, and I wish something would be done about that one day, for they are the unsung heroes of moviemaking.”

She proceeded to highlight every job on a film set, saying, “I know that without the contributions and the talent and dedication of all those good people, I very much doubt that I would be standing here tonight.”

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for this honor this evening,” Andrews concluded. “I’ll never forget this wonderful night and this beautiful award which I will treasure always.”

One other award was presented during the celebration, to CODA director Sia Heder (and AFI alum) for the Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal.

In her speech, she thanked AFI for “teaching me to embrace the process, to not know, and to be OK with not knowing. To reach for things that scare me and have faith that I’ll figure it out.”

“If I could say anything to these young directors coming up, it would’ve been what I would have told myself: It is OK to feel that you know nothing. It’s a beautiful state to be in,” Heder added. “The only thing that you have to know is your story, and you’ll figure out the rest.”

The AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Julie Andrews special will air June 16 on TNT.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 4

Debbie Burge Rufer
3d ago

I've idolized these 2 women, for over 60 years. Great people, and wonderful performances. My hat's (if I had one on) off to ya ladies!!! May God Bless you both. 💖💞❤💝💗

Reply
3
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Julie Andrews Reflects on ‘Mary Poppins’ Joys and Why More ‘Princess Diaries’ Is Not In Her Future

From Mary Poppins to The Sound of Music to The Princess Diaries, Julie Andrews is a part of the fabric of moviegoing. And to talk about Andrews’ decades-spanning career is to talk about Hollywood history itself. Andrews earned an Oscar for her first feature film, Mary Poppins, and has gone on to be recognized at the Grammys, Tonys and BAFTAs. Ahead of receiving her latest honor — an AFI Life Achievement Award on June 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood — the actress talked to THR about the (literally) high-wire acting in Mary Poppins, movie musicals and her offhanded suggestion...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again

Jennifer Connelly has been acting professionally for nearly 40 years, and even she has never experienced anything quite like Top Gun: Maverick. In the legacy sequel to Tony Scott’s Top Gun (1986), Connelly reunites with her Only the Brave director, Joseph Kosinski, as she plays Penny Benjamin, a former flame of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise). Penny, who’s now a single mother and bar owner, was actually mentioned twice in the original film, indicating that her flings with Maverick ended rather dramatically.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Diary: Why Tom Cruise Is Our Biggest -- and Most Elusive -- Movie StarCannes: Imax...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Sound Of Music’ Von Trapp Actors Reunite 57 Years After Film To Honor Julie Andrews: Photos

The stars of the 1965 Oscar-winning film The Sound of Music reunited on June 9 for a special occasion involving Julie Andrews. The British actress, 86, received the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute at the Dolby Theatre in L.A., and several of her old pals from the iconic film reunited to celebrate. Duane Chase, 71, Angela Cartwright, 69, Debbie Turner, 65, Nicholas Hammond, 72, and Kym Karath, 63, who played five of the seven Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music, attended the event and posed for photos together on the red carpet. The former child actors all matched in chic black and white outfits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Nicholas Hammond
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Angela Cartwright
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Hector Elizondo
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
EW.com

Sound of Music child stars surprise Julie Andrews at AFI tribute with 'Do-Re-Mi' sing-along

Julie Andrews was celebrated with a moving musical tribute sung by her The Sound of Music costars during a celebration of her six-decade career on Thursday night. The icon was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute Hollywood, and was surprised when the actors who portrayed the von Trapp children reunited for the touching moment.
MOVIES
The Independent

Julie Andrews serenaded by Sound of Music’s Von Trapp children in heartwarming surprise performance

Julie Andrews has received a heartwarming surprise from the surviving Von Trapp children cast members who featured alongside her in 1965 movie classic The Sound of Music.The legendary actor portrayed a governess who restores the love of music within the Von Trapp family in the film.During Andrews’ AFI Life Achievement Award presentation at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre – which honours an individual for their lifetime career in films and TV – on Thursday (9 June), the actor was serenaded with a rendition of “Do-Re-Mi”.Opening the ceremony, the presenter began with a quote from the movie: “Let’s start at the very beginning,...
MUSIC
E! News

Julie Andrews Reveals the Fate of Princess Diaries 3

Watch: Garry Marshall Talks "The Princess Diaries" in 2001. Julie Andrews is ready to wave goodbye to Queen Clarisse Renaldi for good. Though fans have been patiently waiting for a third Princess Diaries movie, the legendary actress believes the rumored royal follow-up will most likely never happen. "I think it...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Afi Life Achievement Gala#The Princess Diaries#The Dolby Theatre
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

The Bitter Feud Between John Wayne And Christopher Mitchum

John Wayne and Robert Mitchum, the father of Christopher Mitchum, starred side by side in the 1966 movie El Dorado, a remake of Rio Bravo. The cord of friendship was tied between the two actors on this set. When Howard Hawks, who directed both Rio Bravo and El Dorado, decided to create another movie following the same storyline, he thought he would be able to persuade the duo to return to the set.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Dazzles in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly made a rare red carpet appearance during Paramount's upfront presentation at New York's Carnegie Hall on May 17. Reilly was joined by her on-screen father, Kevin Costner, to help promote the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone. She also gushed about the new prequel, 1932, which will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Judy Garland at 100: Still ‘The World’s Greatest Entertainer’

Click here to read the full article. Judy Garland, who would have turned 100 years old this week, wasn’t just billed as “the world’s greatest entertainer” – in her time, she really was. Garland was much more than just little Dorothy Gale from Kansas who once had an adventure in far-off Oz. She spent 45 of her 47 years in show business, eventually making 34 feature films and more than 200 radio appearances, releasing 80 singles and 12 albums, making 60 TV appearances (including 30 of her own shows), and doing 1,100 concerts. “She had the amazing ability to convey joy and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy