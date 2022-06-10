Man Found Stabbed to Death in Paramount

A man and a woman were hospitalized with stable vital signs after they were shot in the Florence area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday at 366 E. 81st St., according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Authorities Monday identified two of three men who were fatally shot during a party at a warehouse in Boyle Heights, where four other people also were injured. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to a party where the shooting was reported in the 3300 block of East 14th Street about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Police were investigating a shooting during a party at a warehouse in Boyle Heights Sunday that left at least three people dead and four others in a hospital. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. to the 3300 block of East 14th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported, adding that two people were declared dead at the scene.
A 22-year-old man was shot to death earlier Monday during a dispute with another man in the fashion district of downtown Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at 12:13 a.m. at San Pedro and 14th Streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was shot in the Vermont-Slauson area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. at 69th and Figueroa streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The 25-year-old man was driving...
Sheriffs officials were continuing Monday to investigate the deaths of two females who were in a car that may have been involved in a Compton street takeover when it slammed into an oncoming SUV. Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said the crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. Sunday at...
A man holed up inside a home in South Los Angeles for at least six hours has been taken into custody, authorities said Sunday. The incident in the 2000 block of East 77th Street began at 4:26 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported, but no further information was available about what prompted the situation.
A man in his late 20s was fatally wounded in Carson, where a bystander also suffered gunshot wounds and was listed in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim in the 10 block of Scottsdale South found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
A man in his 50s was shot to death Saturday in Compton and the shooter remained at large. The homicide in the 4000 block of East Pauline Drive was reported at 2:22 p.m., according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man died at...
County authorities Saturday identified a man who was found dead inside a residence in Bellflower. Deputies were sent to the 8500 block of Park Street about 8:20 p.m. Thursday where the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported they found the victim. “When deputies arrived, they found a male …...
An investigation was underway to determine why a motorist behind the wheel of a truck allowed the vehicle to veer onto a sidewalk and strike nine people Saturday in the Westlake community of Los Angeles, sending six to a hospital including an adult who was seriously injured. A black 2001...
A murder suspect was barricaded in Palmdale Saturday, where sheriff’s crisis negotiators were trying to get the man to surrender peacefully. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 36800 block of James Place around 11:40 a.m., according to Deputy Veronica Fantom. The LASD’s Special...
A 31-year-old man was shot dead Saturday during a possibly gang-related shooting at a gas station in Van Nuys, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rene Hernandez of Panorama City, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported. Officers dispatched at 1:20 a.m. to a report of...
A head-on crash in Covina Sunday left six people from two vehicles with serious injuries. The crash took place near Barrance Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m., according to Covina police. One of the vehicles crossed over the painted center median, where it collided with a vehicle heading in...
A motorist was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash at a freeway transition road in Hawthorne, authorities said. The crash at the transition road from the southbound San Diego (405) freeway to the eastbound El Segundo (105) Freeway occurred about 3:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Witnesses told...
A man convicted in a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that killed a teenage boy and an 18-year-old man last year was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in state prison. William Alexander Marquez, now 36, was convicted May 16 of two counts each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, according to Ricardo Santiago with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
A pedestrian on a freeway in Arleta was struck and killed by multiple vehicles Friday evening. Firefighters responded at 9:56 p.m. to where the southbound Golden State (5) and Hollywood (170) freeways meet, north of Sheldon Street, where they found the victim, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
A fire burned a structure and a quarter-acre of surrounding vegetation in Whitewater Sunday. The blaze was reported at 2:04 p.m. at Laurel Crest Drive and Desert View Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. There were no reports of injuries.
A 27-year-old man accused of shooting a gun in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in Palm Springs was arrested and remained jailed Saturday in lieu of $1 million bail. The non-injury shooting was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Palm Canyon Drive,...
A 42-year-old man convicted of a hate crime earlier this year was charged Friday with another hate crime. On Feb. 19, Tremaine Jatari Sowell — a Black man — brandished a stun gun at a 54-year-old white man while making comments about the victim’s race, police said after arresting him in Huntington Beach. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of violating the man’s civil rights and was sentenced to 68 days in jail, or time already served.
