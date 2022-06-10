ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount, CA

Man Found Stabbed to Death in Paramount

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

A man was found stabbed to death Friday in Paramount. Deputies were sent to the area of...

mynewsla.com

mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Shot in Florence Area

A man and a woman were hospitalized with stable vital signs after they were shot in the Florence area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday at 366 E. 81st St., according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Two Of Three Men Killed In Shooting At Party In Boyle Heights

Authorities Monday identified two of three men who were fatally shot during a party at a warehouse in Boyle Heights, where four other people also were injured. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to a party where the shooting was reported in the 3300 block of East 14th Street about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Dead, Four Hospitalized in Shooting at Party in Boyle Heights

Police were investigating a shooting during a party at a warehouse in Boyle Heights Sunday that left at least three people dead and four others in a hospital. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. to the 3300 block of East 14th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported, adding that two people were declared dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

22-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Downtown LA Fashion District

A 22-year-old man was shot to death earlier Monday during a dispute with another man in the fashion district of downtown Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at 12:13 a.m. at San Pedro and 14th Streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in Vermont-Slauson Shooting

A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was shot in the Vermont-Slauson area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. at 69th and Figueroa streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The 25-year-old man was driving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Females Killed During Street Takeover in Compton

Sheriffs officials were continuing Monday to investigate the deaths of two females who were in a car that may have been involved in a Compton street takeover when it slammed into an oncoming SUV. Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said the crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. Sunday at...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Holed Up in South LA Taken Into Custody

A man holed up inside a home in South Los Angeles for at least six hours has been taken into custody, authorities said Sunday. The incident in the 2000 block of East 77th Street began at 4:26 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported, but no further information was available about what prompted the situation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Shot, Including One Fatally Wounded, in Carson

A man in his late 20s was fatally wounded in Carson, where a bystander also suffered gunshot wounds and was listed in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim in the 10 block of Scottsdale South found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Slain In Compton, Shooter At Large

A man in his 50s was shot to death Saturday in Compton and the shooter remained at large. The homicide in the 4000 block of East Pauline Drive was reported at 2:22 p.m., according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man died at...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead in Bellflower Identified

County authorities Saturday identified a man who was found dead inside a residence in Bellflower. Deputies were sent to the 8500 block of Park Street about 8:20 p.m. Thursday where the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported they found the victim. “When deputies arrived, they found a male …...
BELLFLOWER, CA
mynewsla.com

Standoff Ongoing in Palmdale Between Suspect, LASD Deputies

A murder suspect was barricaded in Palmdale Saturday, where sheriff’s crisis negotiators were trying to get the man to surrender peacefully. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 36800 block of James Place around 11:40 a.m., according to Deputy Veronica Fantom. The LASD’s Special...
PALMDALE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Shot Dead at Gas Station in Van Nuys

A 31-year-old man was shot dead Saturday during a possibly gang-related shooting at a gas station in Van Nuys, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rene Hernandez of Panorama City, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported. Officers dispatched at 1:20 a.m. to a report of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Vehicle Crash In Covina Leaves Six People With Serious Injuries

A head-on crash in Covina Sunday left six people from two vehicles with serious injuries. The crash took place near Barrance Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m., according to Covina police. One of the vehicles crossed over the painted center median, where it collided with a vehicle heading in...
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed In Crash At Freeway Transition Road in Hawthorne

A motorist was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash at a freeway transition road in Hawthorne, authorities said. The crash at the transition road from the southbound San Diego (405) freeway to the eastbound El Segundo (105) Freeway occurred about 3:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Witnesses told...
HAWTHORNE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced to 30-Year-to-Life Prison Term for Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash

A man convicted in a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that killed a teenage boy and an 18-year-old man last year was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in state prison. William Alexander Marquez, now 36, was convicted May 16 of two counts each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, according to Ricardo Santiago with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed On Freeway In Arleta

A pedestrian on a freeway in Arleta was struck and killed by multiple vehicles Friday evening. Firefighters responded at 9:56 p.m. to where the southbound Golden State (5) and Hollywood (170) freeways meet, north of Sheldon Street, where they found the victim, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire in Whitewater Burns Structure, Vegetation

A fire burned a structure and a quarter-acre of surrounding vegetation in Whitewater Sunday. The blaze was reported at 2:04 p.m. at Laurel Crest Drive and Desert View Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. There were no reports of injuries.
WHITEWATER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Shooting at Palm Springs McDonald’s Arrested

A 27-year-old man accused of shooting a gun in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in Palm Springs was arrested and remained jailed Saturday in lieu of $1 million bail. The non-injury shooting was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Palm Canyon Drive,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged Again with Hate Crime in Huntington Beach

A 42-year-old man convicted of a hate crime earlier this year was charged Friday with another hate crime. On Feb. 19, Tremaine Jatari Sowell — a Black man — brandished a stun gun at a 54-year-old white man while making comments about the victim’s race, police said after arresting him in Huntington Beach. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of violating the man’s civil rights and was sentenced to 68 days in jail, or time already served.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

