Florida man who sold exotic monkey to singer Chris Brown sentenced

Photo: Getty Images

Parrish, FL - The owner of an exotic animal breeding business has been sentenced after illegally selling a capuchin monkey to singer Chris Brown.

Jimmy Hammonds, owner of The Monkey Whisper Ranch in Parrish Florida, was sentenced to five years probation for the 2018 sale of a capuchin monkey.

The federal indictment didn't name Brown, only identifying the buyer as a celebrity in California.

However, key details from the case match an AP report that wildlife agents seized Brown's pet monkey after serving a search warrant on his Los Angeles home in January of 2018.

Brown was also identified in court at Hammond's sentencing hearing.

According to authorities, Brown paid Hammonds $12,650 for the monkey, named Fiji.

Wildlife agents began an investigation after Brown shared a picture of Fiji on Instagram.

During the investigation, Brown agreed to forfeit his rights to Fiji and paid $35,000 for the monkey's care. In return, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing the monkey without a permit.

It is illegal to transfer a capuchin monkey without a permit under Florida and California laws.

Hammonds pleaded guilty to conspiracy and three counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

On Wednesday, a Tampa judge ordered Hammonds to serve 8 months house arrest and pay a $90,000 fine to a fund operated by the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service.