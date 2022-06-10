ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman Jailed for Smearing Poop, Chicken Blood on Russian Soldier's Grave

By William McGee, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A Russian court sentenced a woman to two years behind bars for smearing blood and excrement on the grave of a Russian soldier who died in Ukraine.

The Court of Sudak in Russian-occupied Crimea handed down the sentence Wednesday to Valeria Goldenberg Mikhailovna, from the village of Solnechnaya Dolina in Crimea.

The court found the 60-year-old guilty of having desecrated the burial place of a serviceman who died in March during the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEEAd_0g6peTM800

The court also ordered her to pay a fine of 500,000 rubles ($8,830) to the victim's relatives after they claimed compensation for moral damages at twice the amount.

In 2021, the average annual wage for Russians was approximately 1,240,000 rubles or about $21,880 under the then-current exchange rate.

The court qualified her act as "desecration of burial sites motivated by political hatred." The cemetery where she desecrated the grave is located in her village.

The court ordered psychiatric experts to examine the woman's mental health, with the experts finding she was of sound mind both during the trial and the act itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Mwys_0g6peTM800

The court said it took into account the defendant's age, financial situation and prior lack of criminal record when determining the sentence.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Crimea had reported before the sentencing that the defendant faced up to five years in prison if found guilty.

The ministry said that her arrest took place after the victim's mother discovered that her son's grave had been desecrated and filed a report with the police.

Following the arrest, the ministry confirmed that the woman admitted to officers to having committed the unlawful act, and she was remanded into pre-trial custody.

The dead soldier whose grave she targeted was named as Valentin Isaychev, who was born in 2001 and died in combat at the age of 21.

He served in the 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade.

Local media reported that Mikhailovna, who is retired, was born in Poltava, Ukraine, and had been living in Crimea for the past 17 years.

She said she was wholly against the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24 and had opposed the 2014 annexation of Crimea to Russia.

She has family all over Ukraine and was worried for their safety, and is believed to have committed the act in revenge for the death of a classmate and his family.

Before she was sentenced, she said she committed the act "out of a sense of revenge and compassion for the people of Ukraine."

A local media report attributed the following quote to Mikhailovna: "Since I am against the fact that Russia attacked Ukraine, then around April 4, 2022, when I learned that the servicemen had liberated Bucha, Irpen, Gostomel, Kyiv region, I decided to pour blood over the grave of a Russian serviceman who fought and died on the territory Ukraine. Russian servicemen are killing civilians there."

The blood she poured over the grave, allegedly from a chicken liver, also tainted a portrait of Isaychev and the wreaths laid for him.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimea#Ukraine#Poop#The Court Of Sudak#Russians
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
991K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy