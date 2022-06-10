This Hollywood-Loved Dermatologist Swears by These Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin

Click here to read the full article.

It can be a daunting task to add new products into your skincare rotation when you have sensitive skin. Different formulas can interact in unexpected ways on the skin; environmental factors like the weather can cause varying reactions; and certain ingredients can cause irritation and redness that do more harm than good.

But with summer in full force, sunscreen is a product that everyone– no matter their skin type — needs to incorporate into their routine. And luckily, there are plenty of face sunscreens that are packed with natural ingredients that people with delicate skin swear by.

“If you want to be super cautious and are trying to avoid any sort of flare up or hypersensitivity, look for sunscreens with either titanium or zinc,” says New York City-based dermatologist Shereene Idriss, MD.

However, Dr. Idriss, whose celebrity fans include Jennifer Aniston, Ashley Graham and Mindy Kaling, notes that not everyone’s sensitivities are the same across the board. It can be helpful to experiment with different formulas to see what works for your skin, but natural and mineral sunscreens are always the safest option, she says.

Right now, two sunscreens that Dr. Idriss swears by are SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense and Dr. Jart+ Every Day Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen. See what she has to say about her current go-tos below:

SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50

“SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense is an OG product in my opinion. It has a shaker inside, so every application is even and it is super lightweight. It feels a bit oily when you first apply it, but after a few minutes the sunscreen absorbs into your skin in just a few minutes and that feeling completely disappears. I have super sensitive eyes when it comes to using different products on my face, but this one is super gentle and has never bothered them. I have really grown to love and trust this one.”







Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+

“I also love the Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Sunscreen. It is a mineral based waterproof sunscreen that is formulated with zinc and titanium. I will say it has a very, very light white cast. However, it doesn’t leave a heavy, sticky powdery feeling or residue behind when you apply it, which is hard to find in other physical sunscreens. I think this is a good option for everyday wear and the size of the bottle is perfect for taking it on the go so you can reapply throughout the day.”







