ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This Hollywood-Loved Dermatologist Swears by These Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be a daunting task to add new products into your skincare rotation when you have sensitive skin. Different formulas can interact in unexpected ways on the skin; environmental factors like the weather can cause varying reactions; and certain ingredients can cause irritation and redness that do more harm than good.

But with summer in full force, sunscreen is a product that everyone– no matter their skin type —  needs to incorporate into their routine. And luckily, there are plenty of face sunscreens that are packed with natural ingredients that people with delicate skin swear by.

“If you want to be super cautious and are trying to avoid any sort of flare up or hypersensitivity, look for sunscreens with either titanium or zinc,” says New York City-based dermatologist Shereene Idriss, MD.

However, Dr. Idriss, whose celebrity fans include Jennifer Aniston, Ashley Graham and Mindy Kaling, notes that not everyone’s sensitivities are the same across the board. It can be helpful to experiment with different formulas to see what works for your skin, but natural and mineral sunscreens are always the safest option, she says.

Right now, two sunscreens that Dr. Idriss swears by are SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense and Dr. Jart+ Every Day Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen. See what she has to say about her current go-tos below:

SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50

“SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense is an OG product in my opinion. It has a shaker inside, so every application is even and it is super lightweight. It feels a bit oily when you first apply it, but after a few minutes the sunscreen absorbs into your skin in just a few minutes and that feeling completely disappears. I have super sensitive eyes when it comes to using different products on my face, but this one is super gentle and has never bothered them. I have really grown to love and trust this one.”




BUY NOW:

$36


Buy It

Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+

“I also love the Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Sunscreen. It is a mineral based waterproof sunscreen that is formulated with zinc and titanium. I will say it has a very, very light white cast. However, it doesn’t leave a heavy, sticky powdery feeling or residue behind when you apply it, which is hard to find in other physical sunscreens. I think this is a good option for everyday wear and the size of the bottle is perfect for taking it on the go so you can reapply throughout the day.”




BUY NOW:

$40


Buy It

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: ‘It’s Time to See Alex Find Love’

Click here to read the full article. Is Alex ready to fully move on from the past? On Season 3 of Apple TV+‘s “The Morning Show,” that may be the case — at least Jennifer Aniston hopes so. “I think it’s time to see Alex find some love and some passion,” Aniston exclusively tells Variety. “She could put the controls down and go into the vulnerability of opening up her heart, which I don’t think she’s ever really quite done.” The actor would also like to see Alex welcome more friends into her life. “She needs a good girlfriend! Chip is Chip, but...
TV SERIES
Variety

Justin Bieber Explains Rare Virus That Has Paralyzed Half of His Face, Causing Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to explain the “pretty serious virus” that has paralyzed half of his face and caused the cancelation of shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. In a two-and-a-half-minute post, he explained and demonstrated that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson EGOTs With Tony Win for Producing ‘A Strange Loop’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson has achieved the rarified status of EGOT with her Tony win for producing “A Strange Loop.” The awards gauntlet lingo of “EGOT” refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony over the course of their careers in entertainment. Notable figures who have netted wins across all four awards bodies include Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg. Only 16 individuals in history had achieved an EGOT in competitive categories ahead of tonight’s Tony Awards. Now, Hudson is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Ashley Graham
Variety

Cooper Noriega, Popular TikTok Creator, Dies at 19

Click here to read the full article. Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok creator, died on Thursday. He was 19 years old. Noriega was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. Just hours before his death, the social media influencer posted a video of him lying in bed with the caption, “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.” According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Noriega showed no signs of trauma to his body, and no foul play is suspected. A cause of death has not been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Toby Keith Reveals Ongoing Battle With Stomach Cancer: ‘I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax’

Click here to read the full article. Country singer Toby Keith shared a statement Sunday announcing his ongoing battle with stomach cancer. The 60-year-old musician shared that he has been receiving treatment for the illness for the past six months. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.” Though Keith will be taking a step back to mend and take care of his health, the singer shared that he plans to be return to performing on stage...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Julie Andrews on Her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award and Why ‘Bridgerton’ Only Needs Her Voice

Click here to read the full article. The Dolby Theatre was alive with the sound of music on Thursday, as the American Film Institute presented the two-year-delayed Life Achievement Award Gala in honor of Julie Andrews‘ career, from “Mary Poppins” to “The Princess Diaries” Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Andrews called the honor “a culmination, in a way, of wonderful events and great fortune.” “My early years were in in Music Hall in London and vaudeville, and I was just a bit of a child brat, I suppose, that had a big voice,” Andrews said. “But the wonder was that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Tony Awards Were So Good: 6 of the Most Memorable Moments from Broadway’s Biggest Night

Click here to read the full article. Broadway celebrated its first full season after the COVID lockdown with the 75th annual Tony Awards, hosted by a newly minted Oscar winner and spotlighting stage work that included a media-darling frontrunner (“A Strange Loop”), a historical pop confection (“Six”), a “gloved one” bio-musical (“MJ”) and an epic look at the roots of American capitalism (“The Lehman Trilogy”). Much of the ceremony played out as expected, but as ably hosted by “Hamilton” alum Ariana DeBose, the night still provided plenty of moments for theater fans to remember. (1) Early wins for “Six and “MJ”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Skin Type#Sunscreens
Variety

Josh Lucas to Return to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5; Dawn Olivieri, Lainey Wilson Join Cast

Click here to read the full article. Josh Lucas will return to the ranch this November. The actor will return to hit drama series “Yellowstone” for Season 5, Paramount Network announced on Friday. Lucas plays the younger version of main character John Dutton (Kevin Costner). He will return in a recurring capacity to the series, after having last appeared in an episode of the show’s second season in 2019. Other returning recurring cast members include Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, who play the younger versions of main characters Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and Jacki...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Can Jessica Chastain Join Helen Mirren as a Same-Year Oscar and Emmy Winner?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Lil Wayne Cancels Governors Ball Performance

Click here to read the full article. Just three days after he replaced Migos on the lineup for New York’s Governors Ball this weekend — and just hours before he was due to perform — Lil Wayne has pulled out due to “flight disruption” and been replaced on the bill by A$AP Ferg (who prefers to be known as just Ferg), the festival announced late Friday afternoon. Due to flight disruptions, Lil Wayne will no longer be performing this evening. Lineup replacement to follow. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 10, 2022 LINEUP UPDATE: NYC native @ASAPferg will be returning to the main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Aisha’ Review: Letitia Wright Shows Her Range in Irish Immigration Drama

Click here to read the full article. Lest you think America has a monopoly on byzantine immigration systems, “Aisha” is here with an unfortunate reminder that it does not. Following the eponymous young Nigerian woman (Letitia Wright) as she attempts to resettle in Ireland, writer-director Frank Berry’s drama of bureaucracy eschews histrionics in favor of a docudrama-like approach that’s all the more affecting for how authentic it feels. The result isn’t quite Kafka, but it’s closer than it should be. “Your English is good,” Aisha is told early on by a woman who doesn’t know that nearly everyone in Nigeria speaks...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Scores Sizzling $143 Million Debut, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stays Strong With $50 Million

Click here to read the full article. “Jurassic World Dominion” stomped to the top of box office charts, scoring a massive $143 million from 4,676 cinemas in its domestic debut. Despite blistering reviews, the sixth film in Universal’s dinosaur saga is looming large over a sizzling weekend at the North American box office. It’s only the third time in the pandemic era that ticket sales have collectively eclipsed the $200 million mark, according to Comscore. That’s also thanks to the enduring popularity of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is still flying high in second place. Industry analysts are encouraged that the box office...
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber Says ‘Costly Mistake’ Comments About ‘Cinderella’ Were Misunderstood

Click here to read the full article. Andrew Lloyd Webber says he is “devastated” that the media is reporting that he believes his West End production of “Cinderella” was a “costly mistake” and insists that his sentiments have been taken out of context. The “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats” composer was booed when a letter he wrote was read at the final performance of “Cinderella” in London on Sunday evening. In it, Lloyd Webber talked about “Cinderella’s” long road to the stage, one that saw the theater impresario doing battle with the U.K. government over health and capacity restrictions that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and Malaysia Over Same-Sex Kiss

Click here to read the full article. Pixar’s “Lightyear” will not be playing in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Kuwait, among other West Asia territories, due to the inclusion of a same sex kiss in the “Toy Story” spinoff. The scene, involving a new lesbian space ranger character named Alisha and her partner starting a family together and greeting each other with a kiss on the lips had been originally cut from the film by Disney. But it was reinstated when Pixar animators spoke out against Disney in an open letter obtained by Variety, saying that Disney had demanded cuts, censoring “overtly...
MOVIES
Variety

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans Join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s Nike Movie

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s upcoming movie about the sports marketing executive who relentlessly pursued basketball legend Michael Jordan in the mid-’80s has added a troupe of all-star actors to its line-up. Emmy-winner Jason Bateman, Academy Award-winner Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans have signed on to star opposite Affleck and Damon in Prime Video’s untitled film, along with Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa and Julius Tennon. Damon plays maverick sneaker salesman and former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the film, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports...
MOVIES
Variety

Christina Ricci Praises Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Upcoming Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Ortega has Christina Ricci’s stamp of approval. The “Scream” star is set to play Wednesday Addams — a role Ricci famously played in the 90s — in Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series, “Wednesday.” On Saturday night, Ricci shared with Variety what it was like stepping back into the Addams Family world. “It’s super fun. I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible,” she said during the “Yellowjackets” FYC Event. “I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew...
TV SERIES
Variety

Charlize Theron Reveals How She Ended Up in Both ‘Doctor Strange 2’ and ‘The Boys’

Click here to read the full article. Charlize Theron is a superhero. She’s already proven this twice in the past six weeks, debuting her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Clea in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and making a more subversive super-cameo in the season 3 premiere of “The Boys.”  But her real superpower was on display Saturday night on the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles, where she hosted a block party celebrating the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project’s 15th anniversary. Theron was fresh off a flight from Rome where she’s in production on Netflix’s “The Old Guard 2,” making...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Roddy Ricch Arrested for Criminal Firearm Possession Before Governors Ball Set

Click here to read the full article. Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., better known by his stage name Roddy Ricch, was arrested Saturday before his scheduled Governors Ball performance for attempting to enter the festival with a loaded weapon. On his way into Citi Field, where the fest was being held, Moore Jr.’s vehicle was stopped at a security checkpoint where law enforcement officials found a loaded firearm inside. As of early Sunday morning, Moore Jr. was still in custody but a source close to the rapper has confirmed to Variety that he has now been released. The New York police department told Variety...
QUEENS, NY
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy