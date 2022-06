COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairwood Park was filled with bicyclists early Saturday morning as the Major Taylor Cycling Club held their annual first Juneteenth Bike Ride. Toure McCord rides his bike throughout Central Ohio regularly, but tell us this ride fell different. McCord adds, "had a really good time. Out there riding with people that I've ridden with before. But it just felt good today."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO