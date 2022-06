Originally published June 10, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old from Minneapolis will stand trial as an adult in a pair of carjackings that happened in December 2021 in Edina and St. Louis Park. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says that the teen faces five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. According to the court records, on Dec. 9 around 3:15 p.m., St. Louis Park police responded to a grocery store parking lot after learning of a robbery. A man told officers that he was in his SUV when the two teenagers tried to pull him out. The man says the two teenagers repeatedly punched him while...

3 DAYS AGO