Dawn M. Van Bragt

Noe Galvan, 68, of Holland Michigan went to meet his Lord on June 9th, 2022. Noe was preceded in death by his parents, Gilberto Galvan and Rebecca Santos Galvan. Noe is survived by his wife, Andrea, of almost 43 years and his son Adam Galvan and his wife Lili, and grandsons, Cameron and Julian Galvan. Also by his siblings, Eli Tito Galvan, Ida, and Richard Davis, Roy and Ana Galvan, and Gilbert Galvan. Noe is also survived by his family-in-law, who has been a big part of his life. Noe is survived by his mother-in-law, Ramona Montez, brothers-in-law Leandro (Ray) and Elida Montez, Alberto and Ida Montez, Juan and Jan Montez, Arnaldo and Emma Montez, Armando and Yolanda Montez, Aracelia and Enrique Aleman, and Anna Montez Zuniga. He is also survived by his many nephews and nieces and dear family friends and our fur baby Odin, who will all miss him dearly.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO