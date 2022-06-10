How a bakery went from home-based to opening a one-of-a-kind business in Menasha

Dairy farmer Duane Ducat of Kewaunee is not just stopping at his land when it comes to practicing sustainable practices in Kewaunee County. Along with his partners Derek Ducat and Dale Bogart, Deer Run Dairy was recognized by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy for its dedication to sustainability. A member of Peninsula Pride Farms and the Door-Kewaunee Demonstration Farm Network, Deer Run Dairy achieved its goal of planting cover crops on 100 percent of the land they use. Cover crops are used to help protect the soil while also limiting water run-off and adding organic matter. Ducat has taken his work even further, helping mentor farmers who are hesitant or have not tried to use sustainable practices in their own operations. He says it is a rewarding experience to help other farmers achieve a common goal.

