We are almost a week out from the Uvalde tragedy and support continues to pour into the families including the generosity from many people in the Victoria area. This Sunday there will be a car wash and bake sale to benefit families of those affected by the Uvalde tragedy. This will take place on Sunday, June 5th at the back of the Golden Corral parking lot from 7-5. Please come out and support if you can. Money made from the car wash and monetary donations will be deposited into the First State of Uvalde account for the families. Baked goods are also needed if you are able to make a donation. If you need more information about this event or you would like to help. Please call Brian Flores at 361 550-5406. A big thank you to the president of the Xpression's Car Club for organizing this event.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO