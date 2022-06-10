Local Surfer Found Dead; Elementary School Students Sing; Graduation Exercises Set
By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
3 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash on E. 30th Avenue in front of Lane Community College sent five people to the hospital with varying injuries Sunday, according to Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said. Lane County Sheriff's Office is...
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Coast Guard Station Coos Bay held a change of command ceremony Friday morning at the rescue station in Charleston. It was a unique ceremony where Master Chief Scott Slade assumed command of Station Coos Bay from his wife, Chief Warrant Officer Beth Slade. Master Chief Slade...
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were looking for a person of interest Monday as they investigate a shooting on public land east of Redmond, and the public was urged to avoid the area.
For the second time in less than a week, a female has been killed due to homicidal violence in Coos Co. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 34-year old Amber Townsend, Coos Bay, was gunned down while walking on the Cape Arago Hwy. early Saturday morning, June 11. She was located outside a residence on the 92000 block of Cape Arago Hwy., between the old Lighthouse Market at Fulton St., and the Sunset Market about 8:30 a.m. with multiple shots. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital but declared deceased. “At this time law enforcement believes that she was walking on Cape Arago Highway when she was shot. We believe she was walking in the direction of Charleston when she was shot. The mode of travel used by her assailant is not known. The direction of travel used by her assailant before and after the shooting is not known. We have no suspects or persons of interest at this time.” Law enforcement believe a shotgun was used in the killing. Frasier adds investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in asking anyone who was traveling the Cape Arago Hwy. between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Saturday, to contact the Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, June 8, the deceased body of a 47-year old female was found in a residence on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay. A suspect has been arrested in that case.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel is advocating for red light and speed enforcement cameras, to help mitigate the risk of fatal car crashes.
The Bend Police Department was scheduled to conduct training Thursday, which would have included the sounds of gunshots, near two schools. But after members of the community raised concerns, that training was called off. The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was planning to train at a home near St. Francis...
LCSO release – *UPDATE* 06/10/22 – The identity of the deceased person located in the ocean north of Florence yesterday has been confirmed as 31 year old Stefen Ray Nutter of Florence. Nutter was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from a surfing trip in the area. At this time there is no evidence of foul play or criminal activity contributing to his death. Original release: At approximately 10:30pm last night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with United States Coast Guard personnel responded and began searching the area. Close to noon today, Coast Guard personnel located a deceased subject in the water not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department has released a statement about a video circulating on social media since June 12 that depicts a card skimmer found at a local 7-Eleven and an interaction with SPD staff. The video shows a woman presenting a credit card skimmer -- a device...
EUGENE, Ore.-- The pouring rain didn't stop marchers in Eugene from rallying in a nationwide movement called "March For Our Lives" for tighter gun laws. Hundreds gathered at the federal courthouse Saturday wearing orange, holding signs, and chanting for tighter gun reform laws. Piper Everts goes to Spencer Butte Middle...
UPDATE-Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington has been found safe. Salem-The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, age 16, a child in foster care who went missing from Sunriver on June 9, 2022. She is believed to be in danger.
PLYMOUTH – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports a concerned citizen found a pipe bomb Thursday near South 895 Private Road Southeast off McNary Road. The Richland Police Department Bomb Squad responded. Law enforcement has only provided limited details but confirms the pipe bomb was taken care of.
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Coronavirus cases are rising in Lane County again, and there could be some changes that come with it. The Oregon Health Authority announced its recommendations for schools statewide, which could bring back masking up indoors. According to state officials, Lane County has a high transmission level,...
EUGENE, Ore. -- A person took their own life at a gun range just south of Eugene this morning, deputies say. At about 11 a.m. today police responded to a reported gunshot wound at Northwest Arsenal, a gun range near Interstate 5 south of Eugene. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene, but the victim was reported as deceased a few minutes later.
EUGENE, Ore. -- Investigators with the Eugene Police Department are seeking any clues that will lead to finding the killer of Janet Shanahan. Family and friends are adding renewed energy to the search by offering a $45,000 reward for the identification, arrest and conviction of her killer. On April 21,...
