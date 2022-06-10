Manchester United talent Poppy Lawson leaves club for Hibernian

Everton may have some money to spend this summer, with Richarlison linked with a big-money move away from the club. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that a move away from Everton could happen for Richarlison this summer, and there’s no doubt the Merseyside club will have to reinvest the money received for him if they want to stay out of the relegation battle.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO