Week 9 of the USFL season continued Saturday with the Houston Gamblers handing the Birmingham Stallions their first loss of the inaugural season, 17-15. It is the Gamblers' first win since Week 1 and just their second win of the season, as they improve to 2-7. On the other side, the Stallions, who have already clinched the top spot in the South Division, drop to 8-1.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO