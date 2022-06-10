Jack Harlow’s birth chart: Zodiac sign fueled rapper’s ‘First Class’ status

“‘You a superstar now, ‘ damn.”

Rapper Jack Harlow is the man of the moment. Standing 6’3 with curls like a Renaissance cherub, a voice like silk sheets and semen sweet as pineapple juice is a man on the make.

Hot take: he could easily play the long lost older brother of Fez from “Euphoria,” same ratio of tough to tender, different hustle.

Louisville’s finest has pivoted from selling cd’s as a teenager to collaborating with Drake , getting likes from Kendrick Lamar praise from Ye and love from ladies far and wide.

While NBA refs are still playing catch up to his come up , the rest of the world is taking notice with milestones like Grammy nominations, movie roles and a new album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” defining the first half of 2022 for Harlow.

This weekend, the “First Class” rapper is headlining Governor’s Ball alongside Halsey, Kid Cudi, J. Cole, Glass Animals, Jazmine Sullivan and Kaytranada to name a few. Hailed by the New York Post as one of the top 10 Festivals of 2022 , the three-day mega event will be held at the home of the New York Mets, Citi Field on June 10- June 12.

We’re celebrating all of Harlow’s recent accomplishments by taking a look at the birth chart of this young, ringlet king.

Born March 13, 1998 in the great state of Kentucky, Harlow is a squishy centered Pisces sun with a perfectionist Virgo moon . Pisces people are lovers with a capital L and they come off as kind of starry eyed and DTF+cuddle even when not consciously trying.

We see this expressed in Harlow’s admission to The New York Times , ““Sometimes I’ll just be talking to people and people think I’m flirting. I think I carry a warmth.” That warmth was neither received nor reciprocated when he met “Tap In,” collaborator and Cancer sun Saweetie on the red carpet in 2021. The moment went rapid fire viral with fans speculating that Harlow was doing his damndest and using his smoothest to shoot his shot with Saweetie. For his part Harlow chalked it up to being “a nice person.”

With Venus conjunct Neptune Jack isn’t afraid to bare arms or catch feels. FilmMagic

Nice person vibes and star crossed romanticism abound in our boy’s chart. In addition to that marshmallow center, hugs as currency Pisces sun , he has Venus, planet of love and attachment conjunct Neptune , planet of dreams and delusions. This aspect breeds an idealistic empath prone to falling in love hard and fast, often idealizing the object of their affection to a dangerous degree. Even the way Harlow conceptualizes music bears the mark of the hopeless romantic.

“I always think about if I was in the car and the girl I had a crush on was in the shotgun and I had to play a song,” he told the New York Times , “would I be proud to play the song?” Others who do not share Harlow’s signature warmth and whimsy may interpret his sweetness as weakness and seek to exploit it. Harlow has been previously linked to TikTok celebrity Addison Rae but is currently single. Looking ahead, it is essential that he find friends and partners that can match and reciprocate his level of loyalty and love. Guard your heart, baby.

On the uptick, this conjunction lends itself to prolific creativity as the native is in tune with the world beyond on account of Neptune and with the beauty of sound thanks to Venus, Add to this that the inevitable heartbreaks and let downs of failed love relationships will give ol’ Jack plenty to sing about and fans to celebrate.

Jack Harlow rocks the plain white tee is Virgo moon demands. Getty Images

Pisces is the escape artist of the zodiac, ever seeking solace in substances or relationships that promise a temporary reprieve from the pain of their lived realities. Booze-free since 2020 , Harlow seems to recognize the need for, and benefits of, a sober lifestyle. This decision was likely influenced by his Virgo moon.

Lunar Virgos people tend towards the extreme when it comes to fitness and nutrition as they prioritize purification and practice as the means of attaining perfection. For his part, our boy is a gym enthusiast who straight brags on his wellness, in “ What’s Poppin,” he raps, “I’ma spend this holiday locked in/My body got rid of them toxins” and in “Nail Tech,” he lets us know he’s “Walkin’ ’round with my chest out, and my skin smooth, I’m healthy.” Detoxes and microdermabrasion, we love to see it working for you, Jack.

Further evidence of the man’s Virgo moon can be found in his list of “Ten Things I Can’t Live Without,” wherein it’s revealed he prefers the pure simplicity of a plain white tee, advocates for safe sex and stans for sea moss supplements , three very, very Virgo sentiments.

Jack Harlow raises eyebrows and awareness for social justice. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mutable water signs , Pisceans are oceanic in their inclusivity. They don’t want anyone to feel unloved or left out and are always willing to share the wealth. We see this on micro and macro levels with Harlow. In his Chris Brown bop “Already Best Friends,” he extolls the virtues of dividing his d**k game between two women for the benefit of all.

This more the merrier approach extends to the music community that he was raised in , “What people really need and want to see is like, ‘Come with me.’ It’s how many opportunities can you create? How many people can you put in position?” For Harlow that number is at least eight. He routinely reps his Private Garden collective, a group of musicians he has known since the onset of his career. He made the eight official with custom championship rings .

Harlow’s energy of inclusivity extends to members of the LGBTQ+ community. Prior to performing with Aries firebrand Lil Nas X at the 2022 Grammy Awards Ceremony, Harlow stressed his support for voices like Lil Nas being celebrated in hip hop . Condemning bigotry he told detractors to “wake the f**k up.”

Stepping up and speaking out took a very personal turn for Harlow in 2020 when he participated in protests in his hometown of Louisville after Breonna Taylor was shot to death in her home by police officer. Harlow said of the unity that followed the tragedy, “It’s powerful…There were a few moments out here where I got chills from the unity because it shows how powerful it can be when everyone can come together and say the same words together. We all feel the change. This change is necessary.”

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X share phallic mic moves and Aries influences. Getty Images for The Recording A

The conjunction of Harlow’s Mars, planet of will, aggression, sex and conflict with Mercury, planet of communication and expression helps us understand his career trajectory, lyrical delivery and approach to challenge and exchange. In his natal chart these planets are conjunct in the cardinal fire sign of Aries. This influence imbues Harlow with a forceful, fearless resolve. Success through the expression of self is indicated with this aspect as natives are quick to react, with brilliant minds and rapid reflexes. There is something innately heroic about Aries energy and with this conjunction we see that Harlow is designed to defend himself and to advocate for the rights of others. The more impulsive and aggressive side effects of this aspect find welcome expression through Harlow’s music, where beats and bravado meet to beautiful effect.

Jack’s ambitions are supported by the aspect of Jupiter square Pluto in his birth chart. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Harlow’s endorsement schemes, big dreams and meteoric rise to success can be attributed to the aspect of Jupiter square Pluto in his natal chart. Jupiter is the planet of luck, confidence and expansion and Pluto is the power planet of sex, death and regeneration. When the two square dance the results are grandiose; lending the native an extreme, all or nothing, death or glory approach to success, an innate resourcefulness and an unshakable sense of self worth.

“People believe in Harlow as an artist because he believes in himself, and that authentic point of view has brought him to a potentially major commercial moment,” Billboard notes. “Harlow undoubtedly thinks the sky’s the limit for his career, and if his journey thus far has been any indication, he very well may be correct.”

Harlow’s ambitions are perhaps only matched by his brand endorsements. Whether operating as a sneaker pimp for New Balance , making sweet love to a biscuit and a bedazzled bucket of KFC or doing his damndest to make Tommy Hilfiger relevant again , Harlow does not shy away from a payday. Why does this work for, rather than against him? Because his energy is overwhelmingly authentic and deeply lovable the feeling extends to the products he sells. Dude makes chicken fingers kinda hot and thick soled dad shoes downright aspirational, a feat of salesmanship unto itself.

With a tour on the horizon and the glow of admiration about him there’s nothing but blue skies, white tees, broken hearts and bank notes ahead for Harlow.

