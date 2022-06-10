ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some hidden gem stories you might have missed

By Jennifer Orsi, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
Dear Herald-Tribune subscribers,

Today I’d like to share with you some hidden gems. These are stories that we think are interesting, well-written or important, but they didn’t get as much attention as some other news.

As always, at the bottom of this newsletter are stories that were highly read by our subscribers last week. But first, here are some of those gems.

Stefania Lugli wrote a fascinating human interest tale of a Sarasota woman who laid her own life on the line to help strangers in Ukraine. Adelia Sobrenome flew to Eastern Europe to provide humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine, even though she had no personal connection to the country. She hid in a church with children during an air raid. She plans to go back.

Jesse Mendoza reported that not a single Manatee County commissioner now qualifies to serve on the important county board that resolves election questions. The board decides if disputed mail and provisional ballots should be counted, among other things. But because all the county commissioners are either running for office or actively endorsing candidates, none can serve, leaving the county asking for someone else to fill this vital role.

As the nation grappled with multiple mass shootings, Melissa Perez-Carrillo spoke to residents in our area who have been affected by gun violence. Tawana Spann’s son Jabez was killed in 2017. She’s turned to activism and hopes Sarasota will invest more in communities vulnerable to gun violence.

Meanwhile, sports columnist Doug Fernandes took a look back at the storied career of Clyde Metcalf, who stepped down this spring after 41 years of coaching the Sarasota High school baseball team to 950 wins. "He took a bunch of egos and got everybody to pull in the same direction," said Ray Suplee, a record-holding former player.

Thanks for being a subscriber.

Jennifer Orsi

