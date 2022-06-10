ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, IL

What is CASA and what does it do? Here are the details!

By Hannah Donsbach, Galesburg Register-Mail
 3 days ago
Court Appointed Special Advocate Program, better known as CASA, is a non-profit organization that is beneficial to the Knox, Warren, Henderson, and McDonough counties. According to executive director of CASA of West Central Illinois, Kelly Corbin, their mission is to speak up for and support the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system.

"CASA is assigned youth abuse and neglect cases in the four counties we serve. Volunteer CASAs are then assigned a case. A CASA’s goal is to be the 'eyes and ears' of the court, ensuring the wishes of the child(ren) are heard in court. Among other activities, CASAs provide best-interest advocacy, healthcare and well-being advocacy, and educational advocacy to the children on their case," Corbin said.

"While a child may have several caseworkers and/or foster homes, they will only have one CASA. The CASA follows the case until the case is closed and the child has a safe and permanent home. Children with a CASA are four times more likely to graduate high school, half as likely to re-enter the foster care system, and more likely to receive much-needed services," she added.

CASA was founded locally in Knox County in 1994, explained Corbin. Over the years, Warren, McDonough, and Henderson counties were added.

"Nationally, the first CASA program began in 1977. A Seattle Washington, Superior Court Judge named David Soukup became concerned about making drastic decisions with insufficient information. Judge Soukup conceived the idea of citizen volunteers speaking up for the best interests of children in the courtroom. That was the start of the CASA movement, an idea that would change America’s judicial procedure and the lives of over a million children," the executive director said.

CASA currently serves 110 children, with over 150 more needing a CASA.

"The need is large, and the work is rewarding," Corbin said.

How does one become a volunteer for CASA?

"CASA is always seeking new volunteers! The more volunteers we have, the more children we can serve. Interested individuals must be at least 21 years of age, be able to pass a background check, have transportation internet access, and have approximately five to ten hours per month available to work on their case. We have volunteers from all backgrounds and ages. Volunteering with CASA is flexible, so most people can fit it around work schedules, school, or other activities they are involved in."

"CASAs visit with the child(ren) in their case monthly, attend hearings, speak with all individuals involved in the case and gather information, and prepare reports for the Juvenile Judge, which include informed recommendations as to the child’s present and future needs. CASAs also work to ensure the child receives all services necessary to thrive and helps to move the child as quickly as possible through the system towards a safe and permanent home," she continued.

CASA holds quarterly new volunteer trainings with the next class beginning in July. The training class will be held via zoom. To learn more about the training classes, visit www.casaofwestcentralillinois.org/getinvolved. To sign up, visit www.tinyurl.com/BecomeACASA.

Upcoming fundraisers include the following:

Saturday, July 16 at 8:30 a.m. Be a superhero for kids, 5k, one mile fun run, and daredevil kids dash at the Lake Storey Playground Shelters. For more information on the event, visit www.casaofwestcentralillinois.org/events.

Oct. 6 there will be a lip sync battle at the Knights of Columbus. Stay tuned for more information about the event!

CASA of West Central Illinois has offices in Galesburg and Macomb. For questions, email kcorbin@casaofwestcentralillinois.com or call 309-343-4299.

