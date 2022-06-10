Driver killed when construction beam falls on car

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A driver was killed Friday morning when a construction beam was knocked off its posts and fell on their car.

The incident happened just after 7am and closed all lanes on 95 South at the 215 Northern Beltway. Investigators say that a truck not affiliated with the construction project was going through the work zones, and a backhoe it was hauling failed to clear the pole, knocking it over on the car behind it.

Nevada State Police are forcing traffic off of 95 South at the Durango exit until further notice.

The identity of the person who was killed has not yet been released, but investigators say it was an officer with the Metro Police Department. A number of different agencies are investigating.