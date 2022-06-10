ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Talk 840 KXNT

Driver killed when construction beam falls on car

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTNuT_0g6paCjr00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A driver was killed Friday morning when a construction beam was knocked off its posts and fell on their car.

The incident happened just after 7am and closed all lanes on 95 South at the 215 Northern Beltway. Investigators say that a truck not affiliated with the construction project was going through the work zones, and a backhoe it was hauling failed to clear the pole, knocking it over on the car behind it.

Nevada State Police are forcing traffic off of 95 South at the Durango exit until further notice.

The identity of the person who was killed has not yet been released, but investigators say it was an officer with the Metro Police Department. A number of different agencies are investigating.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Construction Equipment#Beam#95 South#Nevada#Traffic Accident#Centennial#Durango
news3lv.com

One person injured following apartment fire on west side of town

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fire broke out at a local apartment complex, injuring one person on Saturday. According to the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, crews received numerous 911 calls of a fire at the Lantana Apartments, near Charleston and Torrey Pines, at around 3 p,m. LVFR says...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man killed at apparent drug house, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed at an apparent drug house over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. June 12 at a home in the 8200 block of Ogee Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road. Arriving officers found a man immediately inside the front door of the home and he was pronounced dead on scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police officer killed in US 95 construction beam accident identified

A beam that is used to warn of height restrictions fell after being struck by a vehicle. Street parking comes at a cost in the growing Arts District. You’ve noticed the change if you’ve recently pulled into a parking spot in the Arts District. There is now metered parking along the busy streets of Main and Casino Center.
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
348
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy