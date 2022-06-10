ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Winn-Dixie stores on Lakeland Highlands and South Florida Avenue remodeled. Liquor store added

By Paul Nutcher, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397Pri_0g6paAyP00

Winn-Dixie celebrated the opening Wednesday of two newly remodeled stores in Lakeland featuring modern facades and a fresh coat of paint along with more food choices, a Winn-Dixie press release said.

The store locations are at 6902 S. Florida Ave. and 2900 Lakeland Highlands Road, which also gained a new liquor store.

The grocer also presented checks to Oscar J. Pope Elementary School and Lakeland Elks Lodge #1291 at ribbon cutting ceremonies on Wednesday. Opening celebrations are set to continue on Saturday.

Throughout opening week, Winn-Dixie said it will host live entertainment and giveaways at the stores. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be raffles for $100 gift cards every 30 minutes and special drawings will be held at each store at noon to win a Yeti Cooler, Smoker Grill and Weather Alert Radio/TV.

The weekend community celebrations are free and open to the public.

Hometown businesses:Lakeland native, private equity firm founder to invest $1M

Lake Miriam Square:Lakeland commissioners reject plans for 211 apartments

Plan for 800 apartments:Commissioners reject zoning changes for Imperial Lakes

The remodels were influenced by feedback Winn-Dixie gathered

The remodels were influenced by feedback Winn-Dixie gathered from local shoppers and employees that led to added convenience, additional choices and aesthetic elements, Winn-Dixie said.

The produce departments added organic varieties, the deli department now offers lunch and dinner options. The liquor stores added new wines and spirits.

The improved food selections include an expanded selection of fresh fruits, vegetables and grab-and-go fresh selections, Winn-Dixie said. The delis now have self-service hot food updated daily, rotisserie chicken, wing bars with several flavors, as well as prepared sandwiches and salads.

Self-serve donuts and a wider selection of cakes, fresh breads among other items are now located in the bakery. Certified Angus Beef selections were added to the meat department.

The seafood department was upgraded to offer a variety of seafood on ice, additional frozen seafood, as well as the “Seafood Made Easy” packaged for home preparation with vegetables and seasoning.

Natural and organic selections were added throughout the stores, as well as an updated health and beauty section and floral department.

The liquor store at Lakeland Highlands is brand new, while the South Florida Avenue location was remodeled, both adding a wider selection of alcoholic beverages.

The improved Winn-Dixie stores are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new Lakeland Highlands liquor store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The South Florida Avenue liquor store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Comments / 5

Related
995qyk.com

Cool Down At These Free Tampa Bay Water Parks

We know how fortunate we are to live where everybody else vacations, and in the summertime the beach crowds can be very overwhelming. On top of that, it’s become more expensive to take the whole family out to a theme park. Thankfully Tampa Bay is full of free family friendly water parks and splash zones, which is a great and cost friendly to keep you and your family cool all summer long. Check out our list of our favorite water parks in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Lakeland, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Lakeland Highlands, FL
floridarambler.com

Seven fun and funky things to do outdoors in Lake Wales

Lake Wales has the distinction of being set almost smack dab in the center of the state on one of the highest ridges in Florida. Its history includes cattle, oranges and turpentine. And today, it’s home to the beloved Bok Tower Gardens complete with one of only about 200 carillons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winn Dixie#Liquor Stores#Alcoholic Beverages#Remodels#Elementary School#Lakeland Elks Lodge#Smoker Grill#Weather Alert Radio Tv#Imperial Lakes
westorlandonews.com

Local Woman Wins $1,000,000 from Florida Lottery Scratch-Off

The Florida Lottery announced that Florenda Zelaya recently claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. The local woman reportedly purchased her winning ticket in Apopka at the All In One Deli. The winnings were taken as a one-time, lump-sum payment – meaning the total payout...
APOPKA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

NB lanes of E MLK Boulevard reopened

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers with the Tampa Police Department were on the scene of a crash that closed lanes Sunday afternoon in Tampa. A crash shut down eastbound lanes of E Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and all lanes of N 22nd Street but have now reopened, police report.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Seafood
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Developer Plans to Buy and Demolish Mira Mar Plaza

The historic Mira Mar plaza in downtown Sarasota is in the process of changing hands, and the buyer acquiring the property, Seaward Development, has plans to demolish the existing building and construct a 10-story residential and commercial building in its place. Seaward is in the middle of purchasing the property...
SARASOTA, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy