Winn-Dixie stores on Lakeland Highlands and South Florida Avenue remodeled. Liquor store added

Winn-Dixie celebrated the opening Wednesday of two newly remodeled stores in Lakeland featuring modern facades and a fresh coat of paint along with more food choices, a Winn-Dixie press release said.

The store locations are at 6902 S. Florida Ave. and 2900 Lakeland Highlands Road, which also gained a new liquor store.

The grocer also presented checks to Oscar J. Pope Elementary School and Lakeland Elks Lodge #1291 at ribbon cutting ceremonies on Wednesday. Opening celebrations are set to continue on Saturday.

Throughout opening week, Winn-Dixie said it will host live entertainment and giveaways at the stores. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be raffles for $100 gift cards every 30 minutes and special drawings will be held at each store at noon to win a Yeti Cooler, Smoker Grill and Weather Alert Radio/TV.

The weekend community celebrations are free and open to the public.

Hometown businesses:Lakeland native, private equity firm founder to invest $1M

Lake Miriam Square:Lakeland commissioners reject plans for 211 apartments

Plan for 800 apartments:Commissioners reject zoning changes for Imperial Lakes

The remodels were influenced by feedback Winn-Dixie gathered

The remodels were influenced by feedback Winn-Dixie gathered from local shoppers and employees that led to added convenience, additional choices and aesthetic elements, Winn-Dixie said.

The produce departments added organic varieties, the deli department now offers lunch and dinner options. The liquor stores added new wines and spirits.

The improved food selections include an expanded selection of fresh fruits, vegetables and grab-and-go fresh selections, Winn-Dixie said. The delis now have self-service hot food updated daily, rotisserie chicken, wing bars with several flavors, as well as prepared sandwiches and salads.

Self-serve donuts and a wider selection of cakes, fresh breads among other items are now located in the bakery. Certified Angus Beef selections were added to the meat department.

The seafood department was upgraded to offer a variety of seafood on ice, additional frozen seafood, as well as the “Seafood Made Easy” packaged for home preparation with vegetables and seasoning.

Natural and organic selections were added throughout the stores, as well as an updated health and beauty section and floral department.

The liquor store at Lakeland Highlands is brand new, while the South Florida Avenue location was remodeled, both adding a wider selection of alcoholic beverages.

The improved Winn-Dixie stores are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new Lakeland Highlands liquor store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The South Florida Avenue liquor store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.