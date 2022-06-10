ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Disaster Response to host hurricane preparedness seminar June 22 and 23

By Rebecca Lee, The Ledger
WINTER HAVEN — Christian Disaster Response will host a Hurricane/Disaster Preparedness Seminar June 22 and 23.

The seminar will start Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. and the Thursday seminar will begin at 9 a.m. located at 1800 6th Street NW.

Hurricane season 2022:Polk County emergency numbers

'Not necessarily adrenaline junkies':Hurricane Hunters mission is to help those on land

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a division of the National Weather Service, is "predicting above-average hurricane activity this year — which would make it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season," NOAA said in a May news release.

According to Christian Disaster Response Secretary Ruth Patterson, 'When All Plans Fail: Be Ready for Disasters' author Paul Williams, MD will be the lead seminar instructor.

"This Hurricane Season is predicted to be very active," Patterson said in a release. "Learn how to be prepared and have a better chance to survive."

Call 863-293-8433 for more information and to register for the seminar.

