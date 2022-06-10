ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewerage & Water Board: Rainfall outpacing some pumps

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board says rainfall is coming down faster than it can pump it out in some parts of New Orleans East, according to WWL-TV. It says all pumps in that area are working, but their combined capacity cannot handle the heavy rainfall that has occurred this morning.

The Sewerage & Water Board says four of its 99 drainage pumps are currently out of service. Two are in Lakeview and the other two are in Algiers.

Drainage Pumping station 6 on Metairie Road has two pumps out of service. Repairs are expected to be complete with the pumps back in service in a matter of weeks.

The Sewerage & Water Board says there are 11 other drainage pumps at this station that are in service, as are two constant duty pumps.

In Algiers, one pump is down at the Lower Coast Algiers station, with three others in service at that station.

There is also a pump at the Algiers station near Tall Timbers that is on standby for emergency use only. Five other drainage pumps are in service at that station, according to the Sewerage &Water Board.

