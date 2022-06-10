Polk reps follow party lines on 'red-flag' bill

Polk County’s three U.S. House members voted along party lines on the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which passed Thursday by a vote of 224-202.

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, joined all but one Democrat in voting for the measure. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, and Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, joined all but five Republicans in voting against the bill.

The legislation, informally known as a “red-flag law,” would allow courts to order removal of guns from someone deemed to be a risk to others or themselves. The Florida Legislature passed a similar measure in 2018 following a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.

The bill is considered unlikely to pass in the U.S. Senate.