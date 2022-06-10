ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mellody Hobson To Become First Black Female NFL Owner With Broncos Deal

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

B lack women have been out here getting it since the dawn of time, and even during the rough patch of slavery showed a resilience that speaks to their innate strength from birth.

One of those lovely ladies currently doing the damn thing is Mellody Hobson, President of Ariel Investments, Starbucks chairwoman and soon-to-be Denver Broncos co-owner following a record-breaking buyout by multibillionaire Rob Walton.

Hobson, now the first Black woman to have equity in the NFL, gains the title due to her stake in The Walton-Penner ownership group that’s spearheading the Broncos deal. Walton mentions Hobson specifically in the official press statement, speaking of being “excited” to have her as an addition to the team. “ Beyond her role at Ariel, Mellody is an influential leader in corporate and civic organizations across the nation,” this announcement reads, going on to add, “Mellody currently serves as Chair of the Board of Starbucks Corporation and is also a director of JPMorgan Chase. We know she will bring her strategic acumen and leadership perspective to our team.” The percentage amounts and actual level of ownership are still under wraps, but we could only imagine that any portion pays out nicely when a handful of billions are concerned.

The conversation surrounding Black ownership in the NFL is one that’s been discussed on various levels, with everyone from Snoop Dogg having an opinion to Black moguls like Byron Allen attempting to buy the team himself. And yes, even Kanye West tried to gather and conquer by buying the Broncos alongside Antonio Brown and other DONDA Sports affiliates. In the end, Rob Walton put down the winning bid at a whopping $4.65 billion, the largest sale for a North American sports franchise.

Hobson’s new position puts her in a place to open the door for more Black ownership opportunities in the future, in addition to giving a strong example that football isn’t just a boys club. We’re sure her hubby, Star Wars creator George Lucas, is quite proud of his Queen!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Denver Broncos (@broncos)

Hobson, a trailblazer by all standards, is no stranger to knocking down barriers to become the first Black person in a particular field.

In 2020, she was named to be the first Black woman chairperson of the Starbucks board.

That same year, her alma mater Princeton University announced it would rename one of its residential colleges after Hobson. It was the first time in the Ivy League institution’s 256-year existence that a residential college has been named after a Black woman.

Civil Rights Leaders Confront NFL Commissioner About ‘Deceptively’ Used Rooney Rule

NFL Left With Only 1 Black Head Coach 10 Years After Claiming It Wanted To Become More Diverse

