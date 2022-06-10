ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falling tree kills tractor driver in Coshocton

By Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man brush-hogging a farm field was killed on Thursday evening after a tree fell on him.

Charles Stricker, 71, of Warsaw, was driving a tractor with a brush hog when it caught on a tree along the wood line, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

The brush hog pulled the tree from the ground. As the tree fell it hit Stricker, pinning him to the tractor.

Medics and firefighters arrived to help at the farm in the 23000 block of Township Road 376, and declared Stricker dead at the scene.

