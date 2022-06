TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they have recovered the body of an 18-year-old who drowned. Authorities say this happened on June 11 around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the teenager went missing, and drowned near the cliffs of Lake Logan Martin near the Stemley Bridge. The teenager’s body was recovered the same day.

