Save hundreds on top tech at Best Buy, this weekend only
Nothing says “Congratulations, you’re an adult!” quite like the harsh reality that you are now a non-digital-native parent’s IT department. Best Buy makes it cheaper—and easier—to celebrate these real-world milestones with its 3-day Dads & Grads sale , running today through Sunday, June 12.
We’re particular to the bevy of laptops on sale . The biggest deal we saw was this Lenovo Yoga 9i for $1,049.99, which is $400 off its $1,449.99 retail price.
Lenovo
Lenovo’s powerful, sleek laptop features a quad-core 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid state drive. It can also be used as a tablet thanks to its 2-in-1 design and ultrathin, ultraportable 3-pound shell. Plus the 14-inch multitouch screen with energy-efficient LED backlight and a 1920×1080 resolution means crisp, clear graphics for the best PowerPoints at work and the best games and streaming content at home. Also, if a parent has a question about the weather, they can ask Alexa directly—this laptop has built-in voice command capabilities and a surprisingly loud mini-soundbar in its hinge.
For Apple lovers, Best Buy has 13-inch M1 MacBook Pros in Space Gray and Silver on sale at up to $150 off , in case they don’t want to wait for the latest version that Apple announced June 6. Apple Music, Apple News, and Apple TV+ are free for 3-6 months with purchase.
Check out these TVs, appliances, earbuds, smartwatches, and additional tech products on sale in case you need to accessorize your post-grad lifestyle or treat the parent(s) to a new fridge:
- Samsung – 75″ Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $2,199.99 (Was $2,799.99)
- Samsung – 65″ Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $999.99 (Was $1,299.99)
- LG – 65″ Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,599.99 (Was $1,899.99)
- LG – 55″ Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,099.99 (Was $1,299.99)
- Samsung-Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (Unlocked)-Phantom Black $899.99 (Was $1,199.99)
- Samsung-Galaxy S22+ 256GB – Phantom Black $799.99 (Was $1,049.99)
- LG – 20.2 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator-Stainless steel $799.99 (Was $999.99)
- Samsung – 6.0 cu. ft. Freestanding Gas Range with WiFi, No-Preheat Air Fry & Convection – Stainless steel $849.99 (Was $1,034.99)
- Sony – WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black $278.00 (Was $349.99)
- Jabra-Elite 3 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones-Dark Gray $59.99 (Was $79.99)
- Bose – QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Triple Black $279.00 (Was $329.00)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Midnight $359.00 (Was $429.00)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band – Space Gray Aluminum $199.00 (Was $229.00)
- Samsung – Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum Smartwatch 44mm BT – Black $249.99 (Was $279.99)
