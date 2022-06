OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Monday to work in two special sessions. Saying he was left out of the state budget negotiations and that Oklahomans need real relief from record inflation, Gov. Kevin Stitt called lawmakers into a special session and asked them to reduce the income tax rate by 0.25 percentage points, taking the top rate from $4.75% to 4.5%, and eliminate the 4.5% state sales tax on groceries.

